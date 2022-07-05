ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

TX Will Have a Cool Spot That Brings the Outside World Indoors

By Veronica Gonzalez
95.5 KLAQ
95.5 KLAQ
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

People in El Paso know it is rare and happens at random times when the borderland gets snow. Plus, times it has snowed it either melts quickly when the sun is not having it. While other times there's too much of it and all we can do is make snow angels....

klaq.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
95.5 KLAQ

Texas Rockers Blacktop Mojo Are Hitting The Road For El Paso

We've had some amazing concerts to El Paso in 2022 in the last few months: Ghost, Dead Poet Society, Jack White. And there's plenty more coming too. One in particular is happening in just a couple of weeks right now; a band who's rocked El Paso before two years before the pandemic hit: fellow Texas rockers Blacktop Mojo.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Businesses, new neighborhoods booming in far East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Business and home developments are booming and if you’ve driven east on I-10, then you’ve definitely noticed all of the new businesses at Eastlake Marketplace and the surrounding neighborhoods. All that growth is good news for those looking to sell their home and for those looking to have their home […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Little Elm, TX
State
New Mexico State
City
El Paso, TX
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

5 Texas Cities Place Among The Best For Recreation

Staying active is great for your health and wallet. Finding a city that caters to recreation is easy in Texas, as the state has great choices for indoor and outdoor recreation. WalletHub compiled a list of the best states for recreation. The website states, "To determine the places where recreation...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bode Miller
The Buzz Adams Morning Show

Aaron Jones Will Not Stand for the Slander of El Paso’s Mexican Food

El Pasoans are passionate. We're passionate about our city, we're passionate about our sports teams, we're passionate about our beliefs and we're passionate about our food. Seriously, I'm part of a foodies group here in El Paso (shoutout to the foodies) and it's no shocker that when it comes to food, we all can get a little heated- especially when it comes to libel of our favorite foods!
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

5-year-old murdered in Colorado; El Paso father wants justice

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo — For months, an El Paso man worked to bring his 5-year-old daughter's body to El Paso following her death. Emily Canales, died from blunt force injuries on January 13 at hospital in Colorado Springs, according to police. Emily's father, Manuel Canales, stated his daughter was...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cool Spot#Indoor Skiing#New Favorite#Tx#El Pasoans#Snowy Fun
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico July 8 – July 14

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from July 8 – July 14 around New Mexico. July 1 – Aug. 17 – Sunflower U-Pick at Big Jim Farms – Sunflower U-Pick will start July 1st and we will be open every day throughout the Summer and Fall. Big Jim Farms is open daily now until the end of October from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Located in the scenic valley of Los Ranchos de Albuquerque. No Pets. Bring sunscreen, a hat, & bottled water.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
americasvoice.org

Governor Abbott Embraces White Nationalist “Invasion” Lie, Putting Texans At Risk

Washington, DC – Three years ago, after a white supremacist gunman killed 23 people in El Paso, Texas Governor Greg Abbott acknowledged that “mistakes were made” in a fundraising letter he had sent the day prior to the killings. The letter stated, “If we’re going to DEFEND Texas, we’ll need to take matters into our own hands.” The gunman, using the same rhetoric as Gov. Abbott, drove across the state and killed people he regarded as Mexican “invaders.” The killer didn’t distinguish between immigrants and citizens. He killed brown people. In acknowledging his contribution to creating a hostile climate for Mexican-Americans in Texas, Gov. Abbott pledged to do better and be more responsible, noting: “I emphasize the importance of making sure that rhetoric will not be used in any dangerous way.”
TEXAS STATE
95.5 KLAQ

El Paso’s Humorous 10 Commandments Based on the People of El Paso

There are days when some of us feel there should be 10 commandments to follow while in El Paso. If you're clueless about what the 10 commandments are let me explain. Some Catholics in El Paso follow and abide by all 10 commandments which are like the laws of the Catholic religion. For example, The whole purpose of the 10 commandments is to establish rules of worship and forbid wrongdoings.
EL PASO, TX
Lone Star 1280

Texas Is Home to the World’s Largest Spring-Fed Swimming Pool

Summer in Texas means you better have a pool (or lake) nearby or you just might not survive the brutal heat we're accustomed to. Whether you take a dip to cool off or merely for exercise, you need to visit Balmorhea State Park (close to Big Bend) to check out the Largest Swimming Pool in Texas. It's also the largest freshwater pool in the United States and the world's largest spring-fed swimming pool.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Youtube
krwg.org

Large Texas abortion provider will relocate to New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — One of the largest Texas abortion providers is planning to move its operations to New Mexico and a California-based provider that offers tele-health services related to abortion and reproductive healthcare is expanding its footprint in the state. New Mexico is likely to continue to experience a steady influx of people seeking abortions from neighboring states with more restrictive abortion laws. New Mexico is home to a Democratic-led legislature and governor and the state recently moved to protect providers and patients from out-of-state prosecutions. Austin-based Whole Woman's Health announced Wednesday that it's looking for a state line location to open a new clinic. Jackson Women's Health announced recently it would move its "Pink House", the clinic at the center of the Supreme Court decision, from Mississippi to Las Cruces, NM.
TEXAS STATE
95.5 KLAQ

95.5 KLAQ

El Paso, TX
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

95.5 KLAQ plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy