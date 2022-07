The Sixers' signing of James Harden is a matter of when, not if. The only reason Harden hasn't signed with the Sixers since the opening of free agency and his decision to decline his player option is that President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey is busy perusing the open market and the trade routes to see if there are other ways to improve this team before locking Harden in to a commitment.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO