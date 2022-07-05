ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WETM 18 News

Stermer wins absentee ballots for Chemung County 11th District

By Carl Aldinger
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uHtBN_0gVdZJs900

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Following a close race in the County’s 11th District in last week’s primaries, the Chemung County Board of Elections has confirmed that Brent Stermer is the winner after counting absentee ballots.

The Board of Elections confirmed on July 5 that Elmira City Councilman Brent Stermer secured a total of 90 votes in the June primary election. Stermer was up against Tanisha Logan-Lattimore, who received 83 votes.

These totals follow a count of the absentee ballots. The original tally was 86 for Stermer and 81 for Logan-Lattimore on June 28.

A look into who won the local primaries

Stermer may have won the primary, but Logan-Lattimore wanted to make it known in the downtown Elmira community that she won’t give up her fight. She will still be on the ballot in November as she secured the independent or blank line in this most recent vote.

“So I’m going to go back to the grind, reach out to all the voters, all the constituents,” Logan-Lattimore said. “Because now anyone can vote for me, so I am going to concentrate on getting back out there.” She added that the campaign process is taxing both physically and mentally, but she is up for the challenge.

Stermer expressed his excitement at winning the primary vote, but similarly said he isn’t done working yet. “My intention is to continue to help the people of Elmira and to represent the people of Elmira at the county level,” Stermer told 18 News. “That is one of the most important pieces… city representation taken to the Chemung County Legislature.”

Yates County Judge announces run for New York State Supreme Court

Logan-Lattimore has run with the goal to see a stronger downtown community for her children and “everyone’s children.” When asked if, in the future, she would work with Stermer in some capacity, Logan-Lattimore said it would depend on the cause.

She explained that she didn’t run “just for the riverfront, not just for tourists that will come in and possibly spend some money and leave. I want to invest in something for the people that have roots here, that live here,” she said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WETM 18 News

Lawrenceville residents sign petition for council president’s resignation

LAWRENCEVILLE, Pa. (WETM) – Tensions remain high in Lawrenceville Borough in regards to the council leadership, prompting the community of 600 to draft a petition demanding the resignation of multiple council members. In the July 5 monthly council meeting—which played out similarly to the June meeting, full of applause, anger, and calls for resignation—the community […]
LAWRENCEVILLE, PA
WETM 18 News

Gov. Hochul announces crackdown on underage drinking

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An initiative by the Governor’s office aims to cut down on underage drinking and driving during the summer concert season. Known as Operation Prevent, investigators from the State Liquor Authority, State Police, State Parks Police, and local law enforcement will conduct sweeps at venues across the state.
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Absentee Ballots#Legislature#County Judge#Politics Local#Election Local#Elmira#The Board Of Elections
WETM 18 News

Bradford County Schools to receive additional funding

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) — Representative Tina Pickett made an announcement Thursday after joining a bipartisan majority in helping pass the 2022-23 Pennsylvania state budget bill. Inside this bill will be a record-high allocation of $15 billion for PreK-12 education across the state. Seven school districts in Bradford County will receive additional funding for basic […]
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
NewsChannel 36

Watkins Glen Mayor Luke Leszyk Resigns

WATKINS GLEN, NY (WENY) -- The Mayor of Watkins Glen announced his resignation Thursday, after allegations of his personal behavior were brought up at a recent meeting. According to the Odessa File, on Tuesday's Watkins Glen Village Board meeting, a resident spoke up to say the mayor had made comments towards her that were sexual in nature in an encounter on April 1st at a bar in Watkins Glen.
WATKINS GLEN, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Cortlandville approves local vacant building law

The local ordinance that will, as Cortlandville town officials put it, inform the public of building vacancies was approved unanimously at Wednesday’s town board meeting. The new local law will mark vacant buildings and identify those that may have hazardous conditions for first responders. For a breakdown of the...
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
WETM 18 News

20 Southern Tier stores warned to stop illegal cannabis sales

(WETM) – Twenty cannabis stores in the Southern Tier have been warned by New York State to stop any and all illegal sales to avoid losing their licenses, according to dozens of “cease and desist” letters sent by the Office of Cannabis Management (OCM). The letters were issued to over 50 stores throughout New York […]
ELMIRA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

100 Years Ago: July 8, 2022

100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, the nationwide railroad strike continues. This morning 63 employees of the Lackawanna Railroad Roundhouse in Binghamton went on strike. Police responded to an explosion and fire at Mildred Street this morning after a moonshine still...
BINGHAMTON, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Boil Water Advisory Issued for Portions of Broome County

A Boil Water advisory has been issued for parts of Broome County. According to Binghamton Deputy Mayor Megan J. Heiman, a water main break occurred on Thomas Road in the City of Binghamton. Repairs were made to the main and due to the work, the advisory was issued for streets...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Tioga Borough police officer withdraws application two days after swearing in

TIOGA BOROUGH, Pa. (WETM) – Less than two days after being sworn in as the sole police officer for Tioga Borough, prompting demonstrations and a firestorm of controversy, Timothy Loehmann has withdrawn his application, according to the District Attorney and Borough Council President. Council President Steve Hazlett and Tioga County District Attorney’s Office confirmed in […]
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Summer drop-in program underway in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The His Haven “Summer Drop-in Program” is underway at the Woodlawn Community Center in Elmira. It has been put in place to give children a safe space where they can spend time with friends and enjoy breakfast and lunch. The program runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday to Friday […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Renovations continue at Corning Public Theater

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – After almost a year of ownership, hundreds of hours of work, and tens of thousands of dollars invested in renovations, one Corning organization isn’t giving up its mission to restore a local landmark and bring more art to the community. The Corning Public Theater, now housed in the historic Masonic Temple, […]
CORNING, NY
WETM 18 News

NYS Horseshoe qualifier coming to Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One of the area’s top horseshoe events hits Elmira next weekend. The New York State Horseshoe Championship qualifiers will be held at Grove Park in Elmira on Saturday and Sunday, July 16-17. Registration begins at 9 am with a prompt 10 am start at the horseshoe complex for both days of […]
ELMIRA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Tompkins County Health Department urges residents to take Community Health Survey

Ithaca, N.Y.—What makes a healthy community? The Tompkins County Health Department (TCHD) wants to know what you think about health in our community, in order to develop our community’s next health improvement plan. For this purpose, TCHD, along with Cayuga Health System (CHS) and other local partners, have released a community health survey that is open to every Tompkins County resident aged 18 and older. Rate the health of your community by accessing the survey online at: bit.ly/TCHDsurvey2022. The Community Health Survey will be open throughout July. Anyone who completes the survey can enter themselves into a drawing to win a $20 gift card (county employees not eligible). The survey takes about 10 minutes to complete and is completely anonymous. Registration for the gift card drawing is not connected to survey responses.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Water main break in Elmira

UPDATE: As of 3:45 p.m. on July 7, the Elmira Police Department told 18 News that the road would be closed for another two to three hours while crews continued to work to repair the break. This is a developing story. Check back with 18 News for updates as more information becomes available. ELMIRA, NY […]
ELMIRA, NY
FL Radio Group

Local Cannabis Stores Hit With Cease and Desist Letters

52 illicit cannabis stores identified by the state have been sent cease and desist letters directing them to stop all cannabis sales. According to the Office of Cannabis Management, these stores falsely depict their operations as legal cannabis dispensaries, but they are not licensed by New York State and are selling untested products that put public health at risk. Included on the list were Fat Daddy’s locations in Penn Yan, and Watkins Glen. The two locations were subject to a raid by authorities back in March.
PENN YAN, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy