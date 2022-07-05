Stermer wins absentee ballots for Chemung County 11th District

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Following a close race in the County’s 11th District in last week’s primaries, the Chemung County Board of Elections has confirmed that Brent Stermer is the winner after counting absentee ballots.

The Board of Elections confirmed on July 5 that Elmira City Councilman Brent Stermer secured a total of 90 votes in the June primary election. Stermer was up against Tanisha Logan-Lattimore, who received 83 votes.

These totals follow a count of the absentee ballots. The original tally was 86 for Stermer and 81 for Logan-Lattimore on June 28.

Stermer may have won the primary, but Logan-Lattimore wanted to make it known in the downtown Elmira community that she won’t give up her fight. She will still be on the ballot in November as she secured the independent or blank line in this most recent vote.

“So I’m going to go back to the grind, reach out to all the voters, all the constituents,” Logan-Lattimore said. “Because now anyone can vote for me, so I am going to concentrate on getting back out there.” She added that the campaign process is taxing both physically and mentally, but she is up for the challenge.

Stermer expressed his excitement at winning the primary vote, but similarly said he isn’t done working yet. “My intention is to continue to help the people of Elmira and to represent the people of Elmira at the county level,” Stermer told 18 News. “That is one of the most important pieces… city representation taken to the Chemung County Legislature.”

Logan-Lattimore has run with the goal to see a stronger downtown community for her children and “everyone’s children.” When asked if, in the future, she would work with Stermer in some capacity, Logan-Lattimore said it would depend on the cause.

She explained that she didn’t run “just for the riverfront, not just for tourists that will come in and possibly spend some money and leave. I want to invest in something for the people that have roots here, that live here,” she said.

