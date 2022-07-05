ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

The Best Art and Design Exhibitions to Visit in London this Summer

Hypebae
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we firmly enter into the summer season, we’re seeing a number of immersive events and pop-ups taking place across London. More and more art and design exhibitions are opening up showcasing the effects of lockdown, offering responses to socio-economic and political events and asking thought-provoking questions in regards to the...

hypebae.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Woking’s towers: the high-rise symbol of local council debt

A cluster of skyscrapers that look more Singapore than Surrey rises high over the centre of Woking. Called Victoria Square, the trio of towers – the biggest is 34 storeys – is unusual for a brand new landmark development in that backing for them didn’t come from a Gulf state, Chinese investors or a global asset manager. Instead, the proud owner of Britain’s tallest buildings outside of a major city is Woking borough council.
ECONOMY
Hypebae

The Top 6 Shows and Runway Trends at Paris Couture Week FW22

Kicking off with Schiaparelli and closing with Fendi, Paris Couture Week has come to an end, with viral moments including Kim Kardashian‘s street style appearance with North West and model Kristen McMenamy’s fall on the Jean Paul Gaultier runway. We’re looking back on the week and reflecting on...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Contemporary Art#Art Museum#Art Gallery#Public Art#Art Exhibitions#Saatchi Yates#Seventeen Gallery
Hypebae

Julia Fox Returns to Paris in a Bold, Trippy Dress for Couture Week

You can always expect Julia Fox to rock a one-of-a-kind look, and she did just that at the Iris van Herpen Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2022 show in Paris for Fashion Week. The Uncut Gems star rocked a trippy gown by the designer that featured pleats that gave off an optical illusion. To complete the quirky look, Fox sported a pompadour-like updo and bleached eyebrows.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Salon

ABC's Martin Fry on writing '80s love songs as "an act of rebellion"

When considering iconic '80s albums, the new wave cultural needle-movers include LPs such as the Human League's "Dare," Duran Duran's "Rio" and Tears for Fears' "The Hurting." However, ABC's 1982 orchestrated studio album "The Lexicon of Love" easily ranks among these greats. Indebted to the glamour of Roxy Music, rhythm-heavy post-punk and sudsy symphonic pop, the album swoons with romance and heartbreak.
MUSIC
Hypebae

Jil Sander Blurs Gender Roles With Men's Resort 2023 Collection

Designers Lucie and Luke Meier blur the lines between mens’ and women’s clothes with the release of Jil Sander’s Men’s Resort 2023 collection. Presenting thigh-grazing sequin tank tops alongside perfectly oversized monochromatic suits, the fashion brand reimagines the men’s suit. Cozy matching knits take center stage, while otherwise utilitarian shirt-jackets are painted in a pastel “pea green,” softening the garment’s hard edges. The capsule is grounded in an airy color palette, offering shades of “butter,” “cream,” “rose,” as well as pastel yellow and pink. High-collar shirts are accented with romantic floral embroidery, creating a blended feminine and masculine aesthetic. Cream longline knit tanks are paired with tailored skirts, while dazzling sequined feather brooches add a touch of glamor.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
Hypebae

Jessi Unexpectedly Departs PSY's Label, P NATION

Jessi, Korean-American rapper and singer known for her hits “What Type of X,” NUNA and more, has unexpectedly departed PSY‘s music label P NATION after three years. The company, home to artists such as HyunA, DAWN and Crush, shared in an official statement, as translated by Soompi: “We inform you that our exclusive contract with Jessi recently expired. Being with P NATION since the beginning until now as P NATION’s first artist, Jessi has secured her position as an artist who is loved by more fans through her warm passion and endless efforts.” It further read: “That process and her achievements became positive and enjoyable sources of motivation for every member of P NATION. We will continue to cheer on Jessi’s future path as an artist, and we will continuously support her diverse activities. We thank the many fans who cherish Jessi, and we ask that you continue to send warm encouragement and support.”
CELEBRITIES
Hypebae

K-Pop Group aespa Releases 2nd Mini-Album, 'Girls'

SM Entertainment‘s virtual hybrid group aespa marks the highlight of this week’s K-pop releases with the launch of their second mini-album Girls. A follow-up to their debut mini-album Savage, the latest record was first announced last month alongside aespa’s new partnership with Warner Records to further their global reach. The album, comprised of nine tracks, is led with the title “Girls.” In addition, the project features “Life’s Too Short,” a track that was first previewed in April during aespa’s Coachella 2022 performance.
MUSIC
Hypebae

Canada Goose Unveils Collaborative FW22 Collection

Luxury lifestyle brand Canada Goose has unveiled a deeper look at its Fall/Winter 2022 collaborative collection with Chinese-born designer Feng Chen Wang and Chinese artist Xu Zhen. Initially revealing a first look at the capsule during Paris Fashion Week, the iconic brand’s latest range of garments is a 12 piece collection of men, women and unisex clothing.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Acne Studios Explores Intimacy and Sexuality in Musubi Bag Campaign

Acne Studios has enlisted American artist Talia Chetrit to spotlight its signature Musubi Bag in a new campaign. The visuals capture the handbag on the bodies of male dancers. A continuation of Chetrit’s work frequently exploring themes of sexuality and intimacy, the series highlights the Musubi, which the artist believes to resemble yet contrast the male nude at the same time. The brand’s creative director Jonny Johansson spoke of the project: “I have long admired the work of Talia Chetrit because she treats everything in a singular, very personal way. This project was her idea entirely — we just sent her some bags to photograph as she wished.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Balenciaga Presents Its 51st Couture Collection

Balenciaga has unveiled its 51st couture collection, featuring a star-studded cast including Demna Gvasalia‘s latest muse Kim Kardashian, alongside Dua Lipa, actress Nicole Kidman and runway veteran and supermodel Naomi Campbell. Presenting an array of enigmatic garments designed in the luxury brand’s trademark sleek style, the 51st couture collection showcases latex catsuits paired with gloves alongside bright crimson gowns adorned with sharp vampiric collars.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Kim Kardashian Walks the Balenciaga Couture Runway

Kim Kardashian, aka Balenciaga‘s latest muse, walked the runway at the brand’s couture show which took place today in Paris. Sporting a skin-tight black dress with a low-cut back and gathered waist, Kardashian’s look was paired with signature Balenciaga heels. Completing the outfit was the TV personality’s bleached blonde hair tied back in a sleek bun. Alongside Kardashian, the Balenciaga runway saw the likes of actor Nicole Kidman, supermodel Naomi Campbell, reality star Christine Quinn and singer Dua Lipa modelling the brand’s latest collection.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy