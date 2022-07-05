The Best Art and Design Exhibitions to Visit in London this Summer

Jessi, Korean-American rapper and singer known for her hits “What Type of X,” NUNA and more, has unexpectedly departed PSY‘s music label P NATION after three years. The company, home to artists such as HyunA, DAWN and Crush, shared in an official statement, as translated by Soompi: “We inform you that our exclusive contract with Jessi recently expired. Being with P NATION since the beginning until now as P NATION’s first artist, Jessi has secured her position as an artist who is loved by more fans through her warm passion and endless efforts.” It further read: “That process and her achievements became positive and enjoyable sources of motivation for every member of P NATION. We will continue to cheer on Jessi’s future path as an artist, and we will continuously support her diverse activities. We thank the many fans who cherish Jessi, and we ask that you continue to send warm encouragement and support.”

