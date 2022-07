Last week it was revealed that Metallica's "Master of Puppets" was part of the Netflix series' Season 4 finale, with the character Eddie Munson shredding the track during a key scene. The song is also part of the most recent Stranger Things soundtrack. But did you realize that Metallica's tie to the song's Stranger Things appearance goes deeper than just signing off on allowing its usage? Apparently, the shred of "Master of Puppets" had a little assistance courtesy of Tye Trujillo, son of Metallica's Robert Trujillo.

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO