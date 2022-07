July 9 (UPI) -- Louisiana can legally ban almost all abortions, at least until a pending court date, after a judge lifted a temporary order blocking the state's trigger laws. On Friday, District Court Judge Ethel Julien refused to extend a June 27 restraining order on the state's abortion ban after a number of court challenges by local abortion providers was moved to another jurisdiction. That means Louisiana's abortion ban went into effect Friday and will remain until the time it takes to obtain a new ruling.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 36 MINUTES AGO