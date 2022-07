MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting Friday afternoon, according to Montgomery police. Capt. Saba Coleman said police and fire medics responded to the 600 block of North Pass Road, located near Northern Boulevard, after 4 p.m. regarding people being shot. There, they found a man with a gunshot wound and pronounced him dead at the scene.

