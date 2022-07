MIAMI - A 21-year-old college student remains in critical condition after being caught in the crossfire between two vehicles whose occupants were shooting at one another in southwest Miami-Dade. Thursday, Miami-Dade police handed out flyers in the area of SW 232nd Street and 112th Avenue where Ashley Rodriguez was shot while driving home on June 13th around 11 p.m. "Miss Rodriguez was driving home at the time of the incident and appears to have been caught in the crossfire of two vehicles shooting at one another," said a spokesperson for Miami-Dade Police. "Please come forward to help us," said Ashley's...

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO