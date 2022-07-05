Watch: Ukrainians Use U.S.-Made MLRS Against Russian Forces

The Ukrainian military used American HIMARS multiple rocket launching systems against Russian forces.

The American military equipment, which was first developed in the 1990s for the U.S Army, was being used in the field by the Ukrainian army near Zaporozhye, in southeastern Ukraine.

The footage was obtained Monday from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, along with a short statement saying: "Zaporozhye direction. HIMARS continue the demilitarization of the Russian army of occupation. Together we will win!"

The footage was also relayed by the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security, a Ukrainian governmental organization that operates under the umbrella of the Ministry of Culture and Information.

Zenger News contacted the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for further comment, as well as the Russian Defense Ministry, but had not received a reply at the time of writing.

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 in what the Kremlin continues to dub a "special military operation." Tuesday marks the 132nd day of the invasion.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that between February 24 and July 5, Russia had lost about 36,350 personnel , 1,594 tanks, 3,772 armored combat vehicles, 806 artillery units, 247 multiple launch rocket systems, 105 air defense systems, 217 warplanes, 187 helicopters, 660 drones, 144 cruise missiles, 15 warships, 2,634 motor vehicles and fuel tankers, and 65 units of special equipment.

Other developments in the Russia-Ukraine war:

Russian President Vladimir Putin is pushing his advantage after his forces captured the Ukrainian city of Lysychansk , in the eastern Luhansk Oblast region, ordering Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to continue the offensive.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukrainian forces would retake the city "thanks to the increase in the supply of modern weapons."

Luhansk's regional governor Serhiy Haidai said that Ukraine's troops have now moved to new fortified positions . He pleaded for more weapons from Ukraine's allies to help fight Russia's current advantage.

The governor of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast region in central-eastern Ukraine, Valentyn Reznichenko, has said that Russian forces targeted the region with seven missiles during the night of July 4 to 5, with Ukrainian forces downing six of them . The seventh missile hit a residential area and damaged homes, with no reports of casualties so far.

The strategically situated Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, which has Dnipro as its capital, borders the Kharkiv Oblast to the north, the Donetsk Oblast to the east, the Kherson Oblast to the south and the Mykolaiv Oblast to the west.

Zelensky is negotiating with Turkey and the U.N. in a bid to secure guarantees for his country's grain exports. The move comes after Turkish authorities detained a Russian cargo ship carrying grain allegedly stolen from Ukraine. The ship is said to contain over 7,000 tons of grain that Russian officials said would be sent to "friendly" countries.

He has said that third parties other than Russia are needed to guarantee that grain can be safely exported. It is believed that 22 million tons of grain are stuck in Ukraine due to Russia's naval blockade of the country's Black Sea ports.

NATO has said that Finland and Sweden completed accession talks at NATO Headquarters in Brussels on Monday. NATO said: "Both countries formally confirmed their willingness and ability to meet the political, legal and military obligations and commitments of NATO membership."

NATO has appointed U.S. Army General Christopher G. Cavoli as its new Supreme Allied Commander in Europe. He speaks Russian and has a master's degree from Yale in Russian studies.

The leaders of dozens of countries, as well as international organizations and companies gathered in Lugano, in Switzerland, for a Ukraine Recovery Conference to elaborate a "Marshall Plan" roadmap to rebuild the country after the war. Zelensky said in a virtual address that Russia's war "is not just an attempt to seize our land and destroy our state, but also a worldview confrontation."

He also said that rebuilding Ukraine provides the opportunity "to show why freedom is mightier than tyranny."

This story was provided to Newsweek by Zenger News .