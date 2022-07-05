ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Lululemon Shoppers Are ‘Absolutely Obsessed’ With This Windbreaker That Transforms Into a Belt Bag & It’s on Major Sale

By Taylor Jeffries
SheKnows
SheKnows
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15YFQH_0gVdXwvY00

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Chances are you’ve run across the iconic Lululemon belt bag , whether in original or dupe form . This fan-favorite accessory keeps track of all your essentials everywhere you go. And most importantly, it looks anything but embarrassing, thanks to its modern design. So, it’s no surprise that this internet-famous bag is completely sold out online at Lululemon . Of course, the athleisure brand has other bag styles to shop , but we’ve found a new favorite that will make fanny pack lovers just as overjoyed. Lululemon shoppers are ‘absolutely obsessed’ with this windbreaker that changes into a belt bag . Lucky for you, the Evergreen Anorak is on major sale right now.

This top-seller is typically a pricey purchase that’s worth $148, but you can get it for under $100 during the Final Sale. It comes in either black or blue color block version that’s $99 and $89, respectively. Hurry up, though, both styles are quickly selling out, and only a few remain in stock.

Lululemon Evergreen Anorak

Evergreen Anorak

$89+


Buy now

Sign Up

Nowadays, there are ultra-thin jackets that can be converted into a pouch. But we bet you’ve never seen a jacket transform into a stylish belt bag. Just like the Everywhere Belt bag, the Evergreen Anorak is designed for on the move. And as mentioned before, this water-repellent jacket folds into a convenient fanny pack that remains hands-free for any outing. “I love this jacket, and it is super cute. I have worn it running, hiking, around town, and it does great,” said a reviewer.

Overall, reviewers liked how functional the Evergreen Anorak is for daily use. While not in bag form, this tracksuit-like jacket features a roomy, relaxed fit with a bum-covering length along with a cinchable waist. It also has a hood and kangaroo pocket with a hidden phone sleeve.

Another reviewer added, “Love everything about this jacket! The colors, the fit, the functionality. Can’t say enough great things about it!”

So, snag Lululemon’s Evergreen Anorak on sale now before it sells out! This packable jacket is lightweight, breathable, and perfect for any outdoor excursion.

Evergreen Anorak Belt Bag Version

If you loved Lululemon’s Everywhere Belt Bag, then the Evergreen Anorak is the next style to check out. It packs down into a convenient belt bag while not in jacket form.

Evergreen Anorak

$89+


Buy now

Sign Up

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 0

Related
In Style

Comfy Sneakers From This Hailey Bieber- and Jennifer Aniston-Approved Brand Are Up to 47% Off at Amazon

If you've scrolled through Hailey Bieber's Instagram feed recently, you may have noticed that the supermodel has been wearing New Balance sneakers nonstop. She wore a pair last weekend with a simple white swimsuit, and before that, a different sneaker style with baggy pants and a crop top. Hailey isn't the only star to show her love for the classic shoe brand; Jennifer Aniston was spotted wearing New Balance sneakers in Hawaii last spring.
APPAREL
PopSugar

8 of the Best Champion Leggings For Your Active Lifestyle

Leggings are a necessity in our everyday wardrobe. Whether it's for working out or lounging around, leggings are flexible, comfortable, and look so flattering. Although our closets are filled with a wide range of options, somehow, we can still never have enough. We've tried and tested plenty of options to find the best leggings on the market. In our experience, Champion makes some of the comfiest pairs of leggings with soft fabrics that are breathable and flexible. We curated our top eight leggings from Champion and broke down all the details, so you can pick the ones best for your lifestyle needs.
YOGA
SheKnows

Shoppers Say This $11 ‘Holy Grail’ Eye Cream ‘Perks Up’ Under Eyes in Days — Here’s How

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. There’s always a constant need for eye creams — for good reason. Our under eyes easily show signs of fatigue or pre-mature aging that even concealer sometimes can’t fix. That’s why, an eye care regimen is the best way to ensure our eyes appear and feel healthy. However, it can be hard to come by the right eye cream that does the job at a budget-friendly price. Lucky for you, we’ve found a quality eye cream with over 8,000 perfect ratings. So many Amazon shoppers swear by L’Oréal Paris’ Eye Defense.
BEAUTY & FASHION
USA TODAY

Shop the top 10 shoe deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022—save on Stuart Weitzman and Adidas

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. The Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022 is officially underway for Nordstrom shoppers with Influencer status and above. If you’re a Nordstrom cardholder, this is your chance to score some of the best deals on the newest men’s and women’s shoes before they become available to the public.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Windbreaker#Design#Essentials#Jackets#The Evergreen Anorak
Us Weekly

These Flattering Wide-Leg Pants Will Transform Your Wardrobe

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Feeling like you’re in a fashion rut? We’ve all been there. Luckily, you don’t have to go on a lavish shopping spree to upgrade your aesthetic. All you need are a few key staples to freshen up what’s already hanging in your closet! It may be as simple as a new top, but we think the easiest and most versatile way to do it is in the form of a new pair of pants.
APPAREL
SheKnows

Shoppers Swear This Under-$20 Foot Peel Is “More Worth It Than a Pedicure” & It’s on Sale Ahead of Prime Day

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to self-care time, you can’t forget to give your feet some TLC too. We’ve found the perfect remedy for those war-torn feet that suffered during the cold months. Consider it as a foot facial, if you may. This top-rated foot peel mask takes care of all of your foot problems, particularly those on the rough and dry side. This foot mask is a skincare essential that slips on like a...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lululemon
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
SheKnows

Shoppers Love This ‘Incredibly Soft and Portable’ Pillow For Travel That Doubles as a Cozy Blanket

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. We’re all about convenience, especially while traveling. Chances are your summer days are booked with a busy travel schedule, from road trips to international vacations. So, any product that can make traveling a bit easier is surely appreciated. Whatever mode of transportation, sleeping on the move can be difficult and uncomfortable. That’s why, a travel pillow is always an accessory you won’t regret. It provides extra support so you can easily doze off wherever you go. And what if we told you there’s a pillow that makes traveling a whole lot more comfortable? Amazon has a travel pillow that doubles as a cozy blanket.
TRAVEL
Us Weekly

Need an Easy Breezy Summer Outfit? This Comfy Maxi Dress Is Ultra-Flattering

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. No matter where you live, chances are that temperatures are spiking right about now. July is always one of the hottest months of the year, and we are feeling it! We basically can’t step outside without turning into a human puddle. But we also can’t stay indoors with A/C forever! Summer is calling, and we want to enjoy all the festivities that the warm weather has to offer. If only we could find something stylish to wear that won’t make Us a sweaty mess!
APPAREL
Harper's Bazaar

A Dagne Dover Bag Travelers Are Obsessed with Is 35% Off

If this summer has taught me anything, it's the importance of an amazing overnight bag. Weekends by the beach are made significantly less luxurious when my clothes are everywhere and there's nothing to keep my things in order. Ever suffered the same fate as me? Luckily, I found the perfect bag to solve all of your organizational problems, and it's majorly on sale.
TRAVEL
SheKnows

Make Thinning Hair 'Look & Feel Fuller' With This Stimulating Serum That Shoppers Swear By

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Whether you’re dealing with thinning hair due to postpartum hormonal changes, damage from overly aggressive styling, or simply the normal aging process, the blow to your self-confidence can be intense. No woman feels like she can put her best face forward when she’s worried about a bald spot on the scalp above it. Luckily, there are lots of products out there to help, and this particular serum from Rene Furterer is getting rave...
HAIR CARE
TODAY.com

18 of the best early Amazon Prime Day deals to shop now — all under $25

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
SHOPPING
SheKnows

The Iconic Capri Blue Scent Comes In a Smart Home Diffuser That’s ‘More Effective Than Candles’ & It’s On Sale at Nordstrom

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to keeping your home smelling good, it’s typical to reach for your favorite candles and room sprays that freshen up your space instantly. But that method gets costly, thanks to having to replace candles every few weeks if you burn them consistently. That’s where a smart diffuser comes in, and you can get the perfect one (on sale) right now at Nordstrom.
ELECTRONICS
whowhatwear

A Fashion Editor Walks Into Nordstrom—These Are The 23 Summer Items She Wants

For a fashion editor, shopping at Nordstrom is like putting a kid in a candy shop. As corny as it may sound—it's true. From industry favorite brands like The Row and Paloma Wool to the more affordable pieces from Wayf and Topshop, there's no shortage of options. It can be a tad overwhelming for some, but as someone who's day-to-day is spent reviewing brands and seeing what's best on the market, I've gotten pretty good at telling what's worth the purchase.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
SheKnows

If You Love Ordering Takeout, This Amazon Prime Member Benefit Will Save You Big Bucks

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Amazon Prime Day is almost here, so we’ve been paying a lot of attention to the upcoming deals that are featured on the site. But for Prime members, there are actually a ton of deals that you can take advantage of year round, not just on Prime Day. Free shipping, including free two-day and same-day delivery in certain areas, is obviously one of the major perks of being a Prime member. But now, the retailer just announced a giant perk that will make foodies across the country smile.
FOOD & DRINKS
SheKnows

Shoppers Say This TikTok-Famous Scar Gel Is 'Worth Every Penny' & 'Makes Scars Invisible'

Click here to read the full article. If you have acne scars, surgical scars, or even deep wrinkles, you’ve probably tried a handful of different creams and treatments that promise to remove them (to no avail). But if you haven’t tried Dr. Zenovia Skincare’s Scar Gel Treatment, then you may be one last try away from your holy grail serum. The scar gel has blown up on TikTok recently, with people saying that it’s completely transformed their skin. And the reviews of the product on the Sephora website say the same. So, what’s the magic at play here? The Dr. Zenovia Scar...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

Finally, a Natural Way to Noticeably Plump Your Lips

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Smile! Okay, now snap a photo. This is actually going to be your “before” picture. If you have dry, chapped, wrinkled or thin lips, we’re about to introduce you to the product that will produce your “after”!
SKIN CARE
SheKnows

SheKnows

57K+
Followers
6K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy