Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek go shopping with their daughters Zahara, Vivienne, and Paloma Valentina

By Shirley Gómez
 3 days ago

Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek enjoy Rome’s beauty with their kids. Paparazzi captured the actresses spending time at a cookery school alongside Zahara, Vivienne, and Paloma Valentina.

Angelina, who is also directing Hayek and Demián Bichir in the new film, Without Blood, continued exploring Italy’s capital with her kids. The crew went to Campo De Fiori, where they visited a spice stall and bought kitchen utensils, pasta, and custom jewelry.

As reported by Variety , Angelina Jolie is writing, directing, and producing the upcoming film. The film is based on the international bestselling novel by Italian writer Alessandro Baricco .

The publication also informed the movie is produced by Fremantle; Jolie Productions; The Apartment Pictures, founded by Lorenzo Mieli ; and De Maio Entertainment, founded by Lorenzo De Maio .

CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
