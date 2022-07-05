ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m a former Target worker – the price matching secret that will save you cash and how to do it

By tatiana.louder@the-sun.com
 3 days ago

WE all love a bargain at the shops, and luckily there are employees out there willing to reveal the store secrets that can save you cash.

Staff at some of America's largest chains have taken to social media to give shoppers behind-the-register knowledge.

Retail workers, especially those who have worked at Target, have been changing the shopping experience of customers by sharing their secrets. Credit: Getty

While Target is beloved by shoppers for its extensive selection of fairly-priced household, electronic, and miscellaneous goods, a recent viral TikTok video revealed how to further slash prices.

A former Target worker who posts on TikTok as @xoxo_sarahkania revealed that the store price-matches their merchandise with other retailers if you can show them a cheaper price.

Sarah leads the video saying she actually doesn't like shopping at Target because it is "more expensive than Wal-Mart".

But she revealed there's a way to get a discount.

You can bring in any advertisement or any price and just show then and they'll price match," she explains.

The also reveals that shoppers can haggle on the price even if they don't have an advertisement.

She said: "You can bargain with them for a lower deal even if you don't have an advertisement. They most likely will give you a cheaper price."

According to the policy on the Target website, price-matching can be done in-store and online.

The brand also offers price-adjustment, allowing shoppers to price-match even after they have made a purchase, and receive the difference of price in a refund.

Target.com states that customers have 14 days to do so.

The competitors that Target will match prices with include Amazon, Bed Bath and Beyond, Sam’s Club, Walmart and Wayfair.

Retailers use price-matching to remain competitive and encourage shoppers to choose their brand over others.

Taking advantage of these policies is a great way to save money, especially when making expensive purchases such as a major household appliance or electronic device.

Target has been offering price matches since 2009, with amendments to their policy made in 2015 to allow online price matching with competitors like Amazon. Credit: Getty

#Target Store#S Club#Tiktok#Wal Mart
