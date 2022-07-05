ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas Price

Only Costco members can purchase fuel at NJ store locations under new policy

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Costco has implemented a new policy barring anyone who does not have a Costco membership from purchasing fuel from its gas stations in New Jersey.

The new rules went into effect Tuesday.

But despite the new rules, lines seemed to be long at the Costco location in Edison. Members were taking full advantage of $4.39 per gallon prices.

AAA reports that the average price for a gallon of gasoline in New Jersey now stands at $4.81 – one cent more than the national average for a gallon of gas.

State
New Jersey State
