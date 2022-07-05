Only Costco members can purchase fuel at NJ store locations under new policy
Costco has implemented a new policy barring anyone who does not have a Costco membership from purchasing fuel from its gas stations in New Jersey.
The new rules went into effect Tuesday.
But despite the new rules, lines seemed to be long at the Costco location in Edison. Members were taking full advantage of $4.39 per gallon prices.
AAA reports that the average price for a gallon of gasoline in New Jersey now stands at $4.81 – one cent more than the national average for a gallon of gas.
