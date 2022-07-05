Midland County responds to 18 fires July 4th
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Last night, July 4, 2022, between the hours of 9:30 pm and 12:30 am, there were a total of 18 fire calls in Midland County due to fireworks.
15 of those were grass fires, and 3 of those were trash fires. All fire units, including city and volunteer departments responded to these calls.
Midland County spokesperson Tate Owen said in a release, " We want to thank all of the agencies that worked hard last night fighting fires to keep the lives and property of Midland County safe."
