Midland, TX

MISD STAAR results show ‘positive growth’ for some students

By January Zermeno
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 3 days ago

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Preliminary results from Spring 2022 STAAR testing show positive growth for Midland ISD students. Testing was administered in grades 3-8 in the areas of reading, math, social studies and science. At the high school level, testing was administered in Algebra 1, Biology, English 1, English 2 and U.S. History.

For grades 3-8 reading, students showed gains at every level of performance, compared to 2021 and 2019. Testing was suspended in Spring 2020 during the COVID pandemic.

For grades 3-8 math, the results also indicated that the students were maintaining or increasing achievement in all but 4th and 5th grade masters level performance. Gains were also realized in 5th and 8th grade science and 8th grade social studies

Results at the high school level show a mix of gains, holding steady and slight decreases compared to 2021.

“These scores demonstrate that the academic strategies put in place this year are working,” said Midland ISD Superintendent Dr. Angelica Ramsey. “While there is still room for improvement at the secondary level, the gains we are seeing at every level of performance for grades 3-8 are remarkable. Building a strong base of knowledge at these grades lays the groundwork for future success.”

Parents of students in STAAR- or EOC-tested subjects can view their child’s scores by logging into Skyward , clicking on District Links, and selecting Texas Assessment Results. Alternatively, parents can log-on to TexasAssessment.gov and click “Lookup unique access code” and log in. Please note this method requires the child’s Social Security Number. Official results which include accountability ratings are anticipated to be released by the Texas Education Agency (TEA) in mid-August.

