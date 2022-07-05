Micah Parsons says he and Trevon Diggs can be like Aaron Donald-Jalen Ramsey duo

There isn’t much debate when it comes to the best defensive duo in the NFL right now. That title goes to Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey, who are not only the top players at their respective positions, but they’re both among the top 10 players anywhere in the league.

There are a lot of good tandems across the NFL – including Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack – but none can top the Donald-Ramsey duo currently. An always-confident Micah Parsons would even agree with that, being reluctant to even put himself and Trevon Diggs ahead of the Rams’ pairing.

Parsons says it’s hard to put the Cowboys’ two young stars over Donald and Ramsey, but in time, he thinks him and Diggs can be like Donald and Ramsey, if not better.

“It’s hard to say we’re the best because as I know, we’re young and we still make mistakes,” Parsons told USA TODAY Sports over Zoom. “It’s hard to put us over Aaron Donald, the greatest defensive player in history, mixed in with Jalen Ramsey. It’s really hard to do that, so I won’t do it yet. But I think we can become them or even better if we learn together and we can stick together through the long way.”

Ramsey and Donald have a ton of experience and accolades on Parsons and Diggs, who have just three years of NFL experience combined. All four players were first-team All-Pros last season, and like Donald, Parsons has a Defensive Rookie of the Year trophy on his mantle, but the Cowboys’ youngsters have a long way to go to catch Donald and Ramsey when it comes to postseason awards.

That doesn’t mean they can’t get there someday, as Parsons mentioned, but they’re not there just yet.