Micah Parsons says he and Trevon Diggs can be like Aaron Donald-Jalen Ramsey duo

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
There isn’t much debate when it comes to the best defensive duo in the NFL right now. That title goes to Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey, who are not only the top players at their respective positions, but they’re both among the top 10 players anywhere in the league.

There are a lot of good tandems across the NFL – including Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack – but none can top the Donald-Ramsey duo currently. An always-confident Micah Parsons would even agree with that, being reluctant to even put himself and Trevon Diggs ahead of the Rams’ pairing.

Parsons says it’s hard to put the Cowboys’ two young stars over Donald and Ramsey, but in time, he thinks him and Diggs can be like Donald and Ramsey, if not better.

“It’s hard to say we’re the best because as I know, we’re young and we still make mistakes,” Parsons told USA TODAY Sports over Zoom. “It’s hard to put us over Aaron Donald, the greatest defensive player in history, mixed in with Jalen Ramsey. It’s really hard to do that, so I won’t do it yet. But I think we can become them or even better if we learn together and we can stick together through the long way.”

Ramsey and Donald have a ton of experience and accolades on Parsons and Diggs, who have just three years of NFL experience combined. All four players were first-team All-Pros last season, and like Donald, Parsons has a Defensive Rookie of the Year trophy on his mantle, but the Cowboys’ youngsters have a long way to go to catch Donald and Ramsey when it comes to postseason awards.

That doesn’t mean they can’t get there someday, as Parsons mentioned, but they’re not there just yet.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Julio Jones in? Who could be on their way out of Dallas?

Perceptions around the Cowboys are ever changing, and for the first time in a while, it’s reflected in numbers. Dallas holds no top-ten spots in player jersey sales and it may reflect the lack of belief from the fanbase that the organization has built a contender for 2022. This works two ways, with the team entering somewhat of an underdog mindset as the rest of the NFC East garnering positive attention. Will it mean anything in the end or will the Cowboys put a stranglehold on the division?
Larry Brown Sports

Veteran ESPN personality Hank Goldberg dies at 82

Veteran ESPN personality Hank Goldberg died on his birthday Monday at the age of 82. Goldberg worked at ESPN for two decades as an NFL reporter and sports handicapper. He made appearances during ESPN segments on sports betting, such as picking NFL games and horse racing. He was a longtime media personality in Miami, where he served as a local radio and TV reporter.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo was not a Baker Mayfield fan in 2018

On Wednesday, the Browns made a deal with the Carolina Panthers that sent Mayfield there in exchange for a conditional 2024 fifth-round pick. That could rise to a fourth-round pick based on Mayfield’s playing time. Why such a low return for the Browns? Well, the Panthers will take on $10.5 million of Mayfield’s $18,858 million salary in 2022, the Panthers will pay Mayfield $5 million, and Mayfield has agreed to eat the rest.
The Spun

RGIII Names Second-Year Quarterback Most Likely To Win Super Bowl

Joe Burrow came one victory shy of claiming a Super Bowl title for the Cincinnati Bengals in his second NFL season. The class of 2021 quarterback crop has a tough act to follow, especially since most of them struggled as rookies. It's hard to see a second-year passer following Burrow's...
ESPN

Attorneys seek Deshaun Watson NFL investigation documents

AUSTIN, Texas --  Attorneys for multiple women suing Deshaun Watson over allegations of sexual misconduct are seeking the documents from the NFL's investigation into the former Houston Texans quarterback. According to the motion filed Friday by the womens attorneys, Tony Buzbee and Cornelia Brandfield-Harvey, the legal team seeks any...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Justin Jefferson puts Marshon Lattimore among his toughest opponents in the NFL

We’re experiencing a golden age of wide receiver talent in the NFL these days, with the pipeline sending gifted high school recruits through the workouts circuit and into pass-happy college programs resulting in a glut of high-end draft prospects for pro teams to fight over. But few players have taken the league by storm lately quick like Justin Jefferson. The former LSU Tiger has racked up 196 receptions for 3,016 receiving yards through his first two years in the NFL, immediately asserting himself as one of the game’s best young playmakers.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Patriots, Broncos WR Demaryius Thomas posthumously diagnosed with CTE

Former New England Patriots and Denver Broncos receiver Demaryius Thomas was diagnosed with Stage 2 CTE at the time of his death at 33 years old, according to doctors from Boston University. Thomas was also managing seizures, a condition unrelated to his CTE symptoms, according to The New York Times. Doctors believe he likely died after a seizure on December 2021, according to The Times.
