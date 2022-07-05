ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WEHT/WTVW

The Otters build up their community

By Jessica Jacoby
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fAzuw_0gVdWWdd00

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Otters is ‘building’ a better relationship with Habitat for Humanity! They will collaborate on July 6 from 10 a.m-11 a.m. for a build day at Habitat home site, 612 E. Louisiana St.

See also: An update on the Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum upgrade

Reports say Otters players and other office staff will be there. The Otters have done similar work before, raising walls, installing vinyl siding and even distributing water and ice cream to volunteer to show their community support.

This event is a precursor to Headed for Home Habitat Night at the Otters on Bosse Field on July 8. The Otters will host the Florence Y’alls at 6:35 p.m.

EWSU Bill relief program revised

The Otters will also be doing:

  • t-shirt and fan giveaways at the gate
  • door prize drawings for gift cards
  • special experiences
  • And a half-pot raffle.

Habitats 500 Voice Choir will sing the National Anthem and “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” at the game. Anyone interested in either joining the choir or attending the game can pick up their free tickets from the Habitat office, the Habitat ReStore and several local businesses.

Next: Evansville City Council recognizes Pride Month

For more information you can contact Elspeth Urbina at (812) 449- 0729 or email her.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Habitat for Humanity night hosted by the Otters

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – It’s an exciting night at Bosse Field as Habitat for Humanity of Evansville celebrates its third annual Habitat Night at the Otters. The first night was celebrated in 2019 to commemorate a habitat house that was built by the Evansville Otters and to celebrate the team’s 25 years in the city. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Otters team up with Habitat for Humanity

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Otters are helping rebuild the community near historic Bosse Field.Otters players are partnering with Habitat for Humanity of Evansville to build a home on east Louisiana Street. The future homeowner also volunteered by joining the team to hammer nails and lift walls.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Feed Evansville comes in hot with its food drive

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Despite temperatures in the upper 90s, Feed Evansville held its food drive.And workers sweated it out to make sure people in need got the donations to help them feed their families. Hundreds of people stood in the blazing heat, all waiting to take home food and supplies to not go hungry […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Otters#Sports#Evansville#Habitat For Humanity#Florence#The Habitat Restore#Evansville City Council#Nexstar Media Inc
WEHT/WTVW

USSSA Nationals softball tournament returns to Evansville

Evansville, Ind. (WEHT) – Get ready for the wind-up because the 2022 USSSA Fast Pitch Great Lakes Nationals is coming to Evansville next week! The tournament will be played at Deaconess Sports Park, Newburgh Girls Softball Complex and Newman Park Athletic Complex in Henderson, Ky. The opening ceremony will take place on July 11 at […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville Toys & Games celebrates one year at new location

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – An Evansville business is celebrating one year at its new location. Evansville Toys and Games opened its doors along Morgan Avenue last year following the fire at the Diamond Flea Market. The store was able to relocate following a kick-starter campaign the owner said wouldn’t have been possible without a great […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

ITV wants people to dine out for dogs at Chipotle

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – It Takes a Village (ITV) will be hosting a fundraiser at Chipotle, but they are going to need some help. On July 16, an event called Dine Out for Dogs at Chipotle will be hosted at 499 N. Green River Road, Evansville, between 5 to 9 p.m. Chipotle will donate 33% of your purchase to ITV.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Saint Anthony hosts cooling station

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – As the heat wave continues in the Tri-State, the need to be indoors grows.Some people may not have the option of turning on the air conditioning so cooling stations are opening up across the Tri-State. The All Saints Parish at Saint Anthony’s Church has opened their doors welcoming anyone to go […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Riverboat cruise coming to Evansville next month

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Riverboat tours will start making stops in Evansville starting with one this summer. Visit Evansville President Alexis Berggren shared the news during a visit to the 14 News studio for Midday with Mike. She says it will be American Cruise Lines’ American Heritage, which is a...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Time is running out for Hadi Shrine half-pot tickets

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Time is running out to get your chance to take home a nice chunk of change. The Hadi Shrine half-pot booths will shut down this Sunday, July 10. Tickets start at five dollars and are available at booths located around the Tri-State. Half the winnings go to the ticket holder, and half goes back to the shrine for their work in the community and helping kids with health issues. The half pot total now sits at $145,000 dollars.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville resident celebrates 106th birthday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – One hundred six candles are a lot to put on a cake, but one Evansville man celebrated in style with cake, ice cream, and a motorcycle parade. Thurman Carnal, a World War II veteran, celebrated his 106th birthday with family members, friends, and fellow residents at Solarbron Terrace. “I expected some […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Vincennes woman heading to Orlando to create balloon wonderland

VINCENNES, Ind. (WEHT) – A local balloon professional is heading down to Florida this weekend, July 8 through 10, for her biggest project. Liz Romani is the manager of Valley Party Supply in Vincennes and is one of 300 balloon professionals heading to Orlando to create a gigantic, immersive balloon wonderland. The display will have […]
VINCENNES, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Cheryl Musgrave announces candidacy for Evansville mayor

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Vanderburgh County Commissioner Cheryl Musgrave announced on Thursday that she will be a candidate for mayor of Evansville during next year’s city elections. “I will bring both an independent perspective and a strong conservative sense of duty to the role of mayor, building on the achievements of the past to make […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Sturgis giving out free food boxes

STURGIS, Ky. (WEHT) – The city of Sturgis, Ky. will be giving out free food boxes on July 8 at The Well. Boxes will start being given out at 12 p.m. The boxes are first come, first serve while supplies last. More information can be found on the City of Sturgis Facebook page.
STURGIS, KY
wevv.com

Owensboro Neighborhood Alliance awards Nicest Lawn In Owensboro

An Owensboro homeowner can now officially claim the title of "Nicest Lawn in the Neighborhood" Owensboro Neighborhood Alliance bestowed the title and a $500 gift certificate to Integrity Nursery and Outdoor Living to Joe McBride. McBride's lawn in the Old Owensboro Neighborhood beat nine other lawns throughout the city on...
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy