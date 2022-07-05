The Otters build up their community
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Otters is ‘building’ a better relationship with Habitat for Humanity! They will collaborate on July 6 from 10 a.m-11 a.m. for a build day at Habitat home site, 612 E. Louisiana St.See also: An update on the Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum upgrade
Reports say Otters players and other office staff will be there. The Otters have done similar work before, raising walls, installing vinyl siding and even distributing water and ice cream to volunteer to show their community support.
This event is a precursor to Headed for Home Habitat Night at the Otters on Bosse Field on July 8. The Otters will host the Florence Y’alls at 6:35 p.m.EWSU Bill relief program revised
The Otters will also be doing:
- t-shirt and fan giveaways at the gate
- door prize drawings for gift cards
- special experiences
- And a half-pot raffle.
Habitats 500 Voice Choir will sing the National Anthem and “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” at the game. Anyone interested in either joining the choir or attending the game can pick up their free tickets from the Habitat office, the Habitat ReStore and several local businesses.Next: Evansville City Council recognizes Pride Month
For more information you can contact Elspeth Urbina at (812) 449- 0729 or email her.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).
Comments / 0