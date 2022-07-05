Reminder: Your pets need to stay cool during the extreme heat too

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Indianapolis foundation gifts $34 million to local organizationsAsh JurbergIndianapolis, IN
Stimulus proposal would give families hundreds more each monthJake Wells
Popular Indiana restaurant closed due to hiring and supply chain challengesKristen WaltersIndiana, PA
3 Fabulous Places to Visit in IndianaAbby JosephIndiana State
A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
This Fairy Tale Campground in Indiana is like something from a Dream
Indiana is home to 24 state parks, but very few are as beautiful and wondrous as Pokagon. Known as being one of the best campgrounds in Indiana, you're going to want to spend the entire weekend here exploring and taking in all its natural beauty. Keep reading to learn more about this dreamy park.
IndyHumane fixing air conditioning issue at shelter
INDIANAPOLIS—An Indianapolis animal shelter says it is making changes to its cooling system amid this week’s sweltering temperatures. A concerned citizen contacted WRTV with a picture inside a dog kennel that read 81.5 degrees with 65 percent humidity. The high temperature in Indianapolis on Wednesday was 90 degrees.
A Boa Constrictor Is On The Loose In Michigan, Officials Not Looking For It
A boa constrictor is reportedly on the loose in Kent County, Michigan, according to WOOD TV. The Kent County Sheriff's Office said they have received multiple reports of the snake on the loose. Community members left tips saying they spotted the boa constrictor near Indian Mounds Drive in Walker, near Millenium and Johnson Parks. The sheriff's office also said Kent County park staff have been made aware of the loose snake, which they believe is an escaped pet, but that they're not actively looking for it.
readthereporter.com
IndyVet Pet Carnival set for July 16
Competitions, demonstrations, appearances and more are on tap for central Indiana animal lovers when IndyVet Emergency & Specialty Hospital holds its 24th annual Pet Carnival on Saturday, July 16. The free event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at IndyVet, 5425 Victory Drive, Indianapolis, located just south and east...
Indianapolis Zoo says wandering macaw is now home
After a couple days of searching, The Indianapolis Zoo has recovered its second macaw that wandered away Thursday morning.
Throwback: First aid for Fido — Indy vet launches pet ambulance service in 1982
The Georgetown Animal Hospital launched a pet ambulance service in July 1982. WRTV Consumer reporter Barbara Boyd showed viewers how it worked.
Fox 59
This weed that’s probably in your lawn is good for your skin
INDIANAPOLIS —A weed you’ve most likely seen in your lawn has been used for centuries to treat skin irritation, itching, cuts, bites and stings. Colleen Donahoe and Greg Monzel, founders of Persimmon Herb School in Indy, demonstrated on Tuesday how to make a healing oil from plantain leaves.
Avon Chick-fil-A working to reunite lost teddy bear with family
AVON — While most Chick-fil-A restaurants are used to being associated with cows and eating more "chikin," one Avon restaurant has turned its attention to a different animal. A cream colored teddy bear was left at the Chick-fil-A on US Highway 36 on Wednesday, July 6. The staff fed...
IACS warns of parvo spike, offers free parvo vaccine
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Animal Care Services has seen an increase in canine parvovirus cases at the shelter and is encouraging dog owners to get their pets vaccinated. Five dogs have tested positive for parvo since coming into IACS on Sunday. The dogs were able to stay with their...
Fox 59
Tips from a therapist to break the ‘stress cycle’ if you’re stuck
INDIANAPOLIS — There are four common responses to stress: fight, flight, freeze and fawn, according to Danielle Ireland, a licensed therapist and mental health counselor. Take a look at the descriptions below — which one most accurately describes you?. Stress responses normal because our brains and bodies are...
95.3 MNC
Lake and river safety, Indiana Department of Natural Resources
Going out on the lake or the river may be some of the best ways to enjoy the heat, or maybe even to beat the heat. If you’re not safe, it can also be a way to end your life or someone else’s. Your actions on the water could make the difference, says Capt. Jet Quillen, with Indiana’s Dept. of Natural Resources Law Enforcement on Indiana Outdoors radio.
‘Heartbreaking’: Indianapolis woman charged after babies transported in milk crate strapped to bike
INDIANAPOLIS — It looked like the woman was transporting toys inside of the crate attached to her bike — but then Brian Henderson says he saw an “arm move.” Seconds later, Henderson and his coworkers at an east side pizza shop approached her and saw what was inside the milk crate: two unrestrained 2-month-old twin […]
mymixfm.com
This is the best cheesecake in Indiana, according to Yelpers
The Empire State may be known for its creamy cheesecake, but Indiana also has some cheesecake worth celebrating. Yelp has named the cheesecake at Tinker Street (402 E. 16th Street) in Indianapolis as the best in the Hoosier State. Tinker Street has a seasonal, everchanging dessert menu — so it’s...
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Isolated storms possible Thursday
INDIANAPOLIS — It will be another hot and humid day with more clouds around and chances of isolated thunderstorms. The best chance of storms will be along and southwest of I-74, with damaging winds the main threat.
How Many Drive-In Theaters are Still Operational in Indiana?
It seems like drive-in movie theaters are a thing of the past now, and that's sad. However, there are still several still fully operational in Indiana. One of my favorite places to go in the summer is the drive-in movie theater. Something about seeing movies at night underneath the stars just speaks to me. Here in the Evansville area, we are most familiar with the Holiday Drive-In located in Reo, Indiana. However, back in the day, we had several drive-in movie theaters all throughout the area.
'Lots of rollercoaster runs': Brownsburg family shares RSV journey
For a second summer, Central Indiana doctors are noticing an increase in respiratory syncytial virus — better known as RSV.
wrtv.com
Raising Cane's opening five new Indiana locations
INDIANAPOLIS — Raising Cane’s has announced plans to open five new locations in Indiana between now and early 2023. WRTV previously reported on the chain’s plans to open a location in Muncie. The chain, famous for its chicken tenders and Cane’s sauce, will also be opening the...
Indy DPW working to make city safer for those walking downtown
After a woman was struck and killed Thursday morning, Indianapolis leaders are sharing what they are doing to ensure your safety when walking around downtown.
Indiana to Face Prolonged Food Shortages
An increasing number of Americans are facing food insecurity across the United States. Federal and State governments and private nonprofit groups are making extensive efforts to combat this. Still, there are people whose next meal source is unknown, and food insecurity is due to different circumstances.
Your News Local
Second healthy baby was safely surrendered in Safe Haven Baby Box this week in Indiana
MOORESVILLE, IN — A second healthy baby was safely surrendered in a Safe Haven Baby Box this week, this time in northern Indiana. The box, located at the Schererville Fire Station on Plum Creek Drive was the 66th baby box in the nation. Safe Haven Baby Boxes founder Monica...
WRTV
