Mrs. Beth Ann Haynes

Mrs. Beth Ann Haynes , age 72, of Cedartown, GA, passed away Monday afternoon, July 4, 2022, in a local hospital.

Mrs. Haynes was born in Monroe, MI, on January 19, 1950, daughter of the late Lawrence W. Winter and Pearl Kiester Winter.

She worked for a number of years with Sara Lee Bakery in quality control. Mrs. Haynes enjoyed sewing, making quilts, shopping, cooking, and working with her flowers. She loved her family and spending time with her grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Haynes was preceded in death by brothers, Raymond Winter, Robert Winter, Guy Winter, and Gerald Winter, and sister, Joyce Pfiefer.

Mrs. Haynes is survived by her husband, James Haynes, with whom she celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary July 3rd; children, Mary Beth (Eric) Ellenburg, David Haynes, and Brian (Christy) Haynes; grandchildren, Emily Haynes, Lauryn Haynes, Allei Haynes, Sawyer Haynes, Linley Haynes and Isaiah and Bailey Ellenburg; sisters, Louise Krussell, Linda Brantley, Loretta Worren, Vivian Gilliam, Alyce Thompson, and Sue Ferko; brothers, Edward Winter, and Richard Winter. A host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends also survive.

Funeral services for Mrs. Haynes will be Friday evening, July 8, 2022, at 7:00 pm, in the chapel of Smith & Miller Funeral Home with Rev. Justin Carter officiating.

Mrs. Haynes’ family will receive friends at Smith & Miller Funeral Home Friday from 5:00 until 7:00 pm.

