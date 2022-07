HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Governor Tom Wolf has signed the Pennsylvania State Budget more than a week after the state’s deadline. The budget includes significant funding for public schools, environmental programs and long-term care facilities. It will also leave some $5 billion in the state’s rainy day fund, create a multibillion-dollar cushion for next year and cut the tax on corporate net income.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO