After 43 years, downtown St. Augustine restaurant closes its doors

By Sheldon Gardner, St. Augustine Record
 5 days ago

Anyone who may have visited Scarlett O'Hara's and Dos Gatos in St. Augustine on Tuesday were greeted with closed doors and signs explaining that both businesses were permanently closed.

Scarlett O'Hara's, a longtime restaurant and bar on the corner of Hypolita and Cordova streets in downtown St. Augustine, was a major player in the city's nightlife. The business next door, Dos Gatos, was also a bar.

'Everybody came to Scarlett's': Why the landmark restaurant is closing after over 40 years

Growth and development: St. Augustine proposes adding mobility zoning with taller, denser projects, commuter rail

Shooting investigation: 1 shot in St. Johns County in possible 'isolated incident'

Posted at both businesses were signs to "friends and loyal customers" explaining the closure.

"Many factors have brought us to this point, and as much as we've fought the fight, at the end of the day, skyrocketing costs, the pandemic's lingering affect on tourism and the natural change of guests' tastes have won the day," the sign reads. "This wonderful little restaurant has seen quite her share in 50 years and the building that much more in over 100 ... We know that whoever takes her charge moving forward will create something amazing for St. Augustine."

The sign also thanks the staff, guests, locals and visitors for their support, including through two hurricanes and a pandemic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b9odw_0gVdVZK100

The letter says that those in charge have reached out to other restaurants about helping staff members transition to new jobs, and that they will continue to help them.

"It's a heartbreaking thing to close a business, especially one with a long history such as Scarlett's," the letter reads. "As much as the stars aligned against us, as much as we fought, we still failed her, and frankly my dear, that sucks. Anyway, good night Scarlett. We really did give a damn."

The Record has reached out to business officials for comment.

ROBERT SAMORAJ
5d ago

I wonder how many DUI arrests accidents and bar fights even death are under the belt for 50 years I am sure someone will pick up where Scarlett O'Hara leaves off anything for a buck for our great mayor Upchurch and city council

Tony Johnson
5d ago

St Augustine used to be a great place before they stripped away its history and replaced it with American history

