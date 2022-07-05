ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Fort Wayne ranked worst city for recreation

By Aaron Organ
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31CDh1_0gVdVIYu00
Hundreds gather at Calhoun and Wayne streets during BuskerFest in downtown Fort Wayne on May 21, 2022.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — For years, Fort Wayne residents have opined about there being nothing to do in the city.

A new ranking would seem to agree.

Fort Wayne was ranked last (No. 100) in a WalletHub report on 2022’s Best and Worst Cities for Recreation.

The study used “47 key indicators of recreation-friendliness” to rank the 100 largest U.S. cities, including “accessibility of entertainment and recreational facilities, the quality of parks and the weather.”

Fort Wayne was 91st in the amount of parkland across the city, 90th in percent of the population with walkable park access, and 89th in swimming pools per capita. It scored high in tennis courts per capita (32nd), but low (81st) in bike rental facilities per capita.

The best cities for recreation, according to WalletHub, were Las Vegas (1), Orlando (2) and Cincinnati (3).

Indianapolis came in as the highest ranking Indiana town at No. 88 in the rankings, beaten out by towns like Toledo, Ohio (53) and Lexington, Kentucky (80). While Chicago ranked as the 21st best city for recreation.

For the full report, click here.

Comments / 1

Related
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne makes list of ‘7 standout places to retire’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A nationally known publisher of personal finance news and forecasts has included Fort Wayne in a list of “7 standout places to retire.”. Kiplinger picked cities across the U.S. that based on their affordability and desirable amenities for retirees. Surveys have shown that the primary reason retirees move is to be closer to family, according to Kiplinger and that weighed heavily when it came time to compile the list.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Sinkhole closes section of Indiana 3

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is warning drivers of an emergency closure due to a sinkhole in Allen County. They say a sinkhole on the shoulder of northbound Indiana 3, near Old Lima Road, has caused an emergency road closure. INDOT...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Indiana companies chosen in Walmart Open Call

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Two Indiana-based businesses are among more than 330 from throughout the country chosen to sell their products on Walmart store shelves. Turf Titan Brands in Fort Wayne and BeeFree Gluten-Free Bakery in Noblesville each received a “golden ticket” after pitching their products last week during Walmart’s ninth annual Open Call event. This year’s Open Call had more than 13,000 products registered with 1,110 businesses chosen as finalists to make pitches.
FORT WAYNE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Government
City
Fort Wayne, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
Fort Wayne, IN
Lifestyle
Fort Wayne, IN
Government
City
Lexington, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Sinkhole repairs continue, cause found

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is working to repair a sinkhole on Indiana 3, with the work expected to wrap up this weekend. INDOT closed the northbound lanes of a section of Indiana 3 Thursday afternoon from Old Lima Road to...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

‘Ghost Army’ tank now on display in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It was known for deceptive tactics during World War II, and it was partly the brainchild of Fort Wayne native Bill Blass. Now, visitors can get a little glimpse of the famous “Ghost Army” at the Veterans National Memorial Shrine & Museum at 2122 O’Day Road.
FORT WAYNE, IN
munciejournal.com

Delaware County Indiana Athletic Hall of Fame to Induct 11 New Members

DELAWARE COUNTY, IN—The Delaware County Athletic Hall of Fame will induct 11 new members this month in its 2022 class. Bill Bower, Allyson Morey Castine, Dane Cook, Tim Courtney, Lauren Kaminsky Dunham, Marc Foreman, Joe Gasser, Ryan Kerrigan, Chris Powers, Taylor Unroe and Morgan Wallen Wijay will be honored on July 23, 2022 in Cardinal Hall at the LA Pittenger Center at Ball State.
DELAWARE COUNTY, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Allen County extends tree debris clean up

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Allen County Highway Department has extended the final day for taking calls for storm-related debris pickup from residents outside the City limits to July 22. Tree and yard debris should be put in the property right of way, the department said.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info#Las Vegas#Cincinnati
fortwaynesnbc.com

Coroner: April death of Fort Wayne woman ruled a homicide

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Allen County Coroner’s office says a 57-year-old Fort Wayne woman died in April after a fight that ended with a person sitting on her. Around 10:15 p.m. on April 25, Teresa Reann Pratt got into a fight with another person...
FORT WAYNE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
fortwaynesnbc.com

GFL received mixed reviews from Fort Wayne residents after week one of service

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - They say you never get a second chance to make a first impression, and for GFL environmental, their first impression has been mixed. For George Kariger, he says half his block we’re some of those missed last Friday on the southwest side of Fort Wayne. On the first day in service for GFL, no less.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

More Upgrades Coming To Fort Wayne International Airport

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne International Airport will receive $13.8 million in federal funds to upgrade its 30-year-old terminal, federal officials announced Thursday. FWA is one of 85 airports across the country that will share in $1 billion of funding. President Joe Biden signed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law last year, which sets aside about $1 billion annually for aviation upgrades each of the next five years. According to The Journal Gazette, Fort Wayne International Airport will use the $13.8 million to expand and modernize the existing terminal building, which doesn’t have adequate space for passengers waiting to board flights. The terminal improvements will create more efficient access for people with disabilities. The project will also increase taxiway distance from the terminal.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Travel Advisory For Allen County, Indiana Is Lifted

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Shortly after 9 A.M. Wednesday, the Office of Homeland Security within Allen County announced they had lifted the Travel Advisory for Allen County. While travel conditions have greatly improved by the hard work of Highway, Forestry, Fire and Utility crews overnight, some area roadways may have trees, branches, debris, or de-energized wires on or near the roadways.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
867K+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy