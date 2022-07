ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- An Anaheim woman was severely injured when someone threw a powerful firework into her home the morning after Independence Day. Ring video captures a man in a hoodie with his face obscured walking around the Viewpointe North condo development with a backpack around 5:40 a.m. on July 5. The sounds of breaking glass and a loud explosion are heard and he is seen quickly walking away as smoke drifts into the frame.

