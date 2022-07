Gary L. Gagnon, 74, of Sheboygan, passed away Sunday, July 3, 2022 at the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice surrounded by his family. Born January 13, 1948 in Daggett, MI, Gary was a son of the late Donald and Leona Hultman Gagnon. He attended grades schools in Michigan and graduated from Sheboygan South High School in 1966. He then continued his education at Luther College in Decorah, IA, and at Wartburg Theological Seminary in Dubuque, IA. On August 29, 1970, he was united in marriage to Judith A. Bahr at St. Andrew Lutheran Church.

