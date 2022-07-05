ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin highlights George W. Bush in campaign ad

By David M. Drucker, Senior Political Correspondent
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DLvJY_0gVdUl0400

Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) is running for reelection side by side with Barack Obama, and George W. Bush — metaphorically, at least — with both former presidents featured prominently in the congresswoman’s first television advertisement.

Slotkin is in a dogfight in Michigan’s newly configured 7th Congressional District, a swing seat with a slight but distinct Republican edge. To overcome that partisan disadvantage and hold on in a midterm election shaping up as a GOP wave, Slotkin, first elected in 2018, is using her first television ad to tout her bipartisan credentials, emphasizing her service in the Central Intelligence Agency under two presidents: Bush, a Republican, and Obama, a Democrat.

“Representing Michigan is the most important thing I’ve ever done,” Slotkin says in the 30-second spot, talking straight-to-camera. “As a CIA officer, I was proud to work with two presidents, one from each party. And, I served three tours in Iraq alongside our military. I approve this message because I refuse to let partisan politics hold this country back.”

In the spot, as Slotkin mentions the “two presidents, one from each party,” that she worked for, pictures of her with Bush and Obama flash on-screen, flanking her as she talks, with the picture of her with the 43rd president positioned screen-right and the picture of her with the 44th president positioned screen-left.

The Slotkin ad is notable for two reasons in particular. First, President Joe Biden is nowhere to be seen. Second, there was a time in the not-so-distant past when it was politically verboten for Democrats to suggest anything positive about Bush. Even many Republicans did not want to be seen with a president who presided over two Democratic wave elections, in 2006 and 2008, and left office soon after with abysmal job approval ratings.

The ad is running in the Lansing media market on broadcast and cable television and on digital and smart television and streaming platforms such as Roku and Amazon Fire TV, among others. The Slotkin campaign declined Tuesday to divulge how much money was being spent on this initial buy or when the campaign might expand to the Detroit media market but emphasized that this is just the beginning of the television portion of its battle plan.

If Republican polling is accurate, Slotkin’s messaging and decision to go on the air four months before Election Day is a smart strategy.

Biden’s job approval rating was 36% in a mid-June poll conducted for the National Republican Congressional Committee, with the GOP leading Democrats on the generic ballot 50% to 39%. That Slotkin was losing narrowly to Republican challenger Tom Barrett, 46% to 44%, no doubt also caught the eye of the congresswoman’s campaign team. Politico first reported news of the poll.

Democrats say that Slotkin’s emphasis on bipartisanship in her first campaign ad reflects how she’s voted on the House floor — even if the message in the spot also happens to make sense based on the partisan leaning of Michigan’s 7th Congressional District and the political atmosphere of the 2022 election cycle.

Slotkin has twice voted against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) in floor votes held to elect the speaker of the House, in January 2019 and January 2021. And the congresswoman is ranked in the top 10 of bipartisan lawmakers in Congress by the Lugar Center. Slotkin was ranked ninth.

Comments / 10

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Salon

"The View" erupts into chaos after Alyssa Farah Griffin claims, "The red wave is coming"

"The View" had a lot to say after Donald Trump and his followers enjoyed a key victory following Tuesday's South Carolina GOP primary. Trump-backed candidate Russell Fry defeated Congressman Tom Rice, the five-term incumbent who voted to impeach the ex-President after the Jan. 6 riot. Fry's recent victory "marks the first time this election cycle that a pro-impeachment Republican has lost at the ballot box," NBC News reports. It also highlights Trump's unwavering efforts to push forward his array of loyalists and seek revenge on Republicans who have condemned his presidency.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
George W Bush
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Elissa Slotkin
Fox News

Sen. Kennedy says Biden needs to 'stop screwing with the American people'

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., joined "Hannity" to discuss the multiple setbacks the Biden administration has undergone and questions if the president will change course. JOHN KENNEDY: Some of my Democratic colleagues have raised age as an issue for the president. In my judgment age is the least of the presidents problems. If he doesn’t run for reelection, in my opinion it will be because of his unpopularity. I don’t think I am unlike most Americans. I think, I know about 90% of my personal and political philosophy is don’t hate, don’t hurt someone unless you have to defend yourself. Don’t take other people’s stuff. And leave me alone.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Pete Buttigieg changes his official residency and vote from Indiana to swing state Michigan so he and the twins can be closer to Chasten's parents

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has switched his residency from his home state of Indiana to Michigan – a swing state that has been critical in recent presidential elections. Buttigieg made the change so that he and husband Chasten could be closer to Traverse City, Politico reported. The couple announced...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Republicans#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Democratic#Gop#Cia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Country
Iraq
Washington Examiner

Supreme Court errs in allowing illegal immigrants to roam free

Both in terms of public policy and in terms of constitutional implications, mainline conservatives may long regret the Supreme Court’s decision last week that aided the Biden administration’s massive release of illegal immigrants within America's borders. Yes, the court gave a one-sentence nod to a possible future challenge...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
216K+
Followers
66K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy