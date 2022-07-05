ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alien-Inspired Beauty Took Over Iris Van Herpen’s Couture Runway Show

By Laura Pitcher
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter 15 years in the industry, and officially celebrating their 15th-anniversary collection, Dutch fashion designer Iris van Herpen is looking into the future. Her new collection imagines a world where ethereal aliens cohabitate the planet with us mortals. At the Fall Winter 2022 Couture show this past weekend, attendees were transported...

Big Dad 74
3d ago

I mean I think it all looks ridiculous and who would wear any of this stuff? Maybe at an ET Convention or some space thing??? SMH😔

Grace Fusco
3d ago

where or who would wear this awful stuff and let's not mention the price tag. I'll take a good old fashioned pair of Levi's

Cori Smith
2d ago

well there's your proof they're on way too many drugs if they think that's something normal people's ever going to wear in public.

