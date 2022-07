WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - A multi-vehicle crash on eastbound I-94 near WIS 83 led to one person dying and one serious injury on Tuesday morning, July 5. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the three-vehicle chain reaction crash happened around 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday. Officials say slowing traffic, and the striking vehicle traveling at freeway speeds when it struck the back of the line slowing for the construction, appears to be the cause.

WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO