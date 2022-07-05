Destination: Miami by Coterie Will Feature 80 Brands

Destination: Miami by Coterie takes place at the Eden Roc Hotel. courtesy shot.

Destination: Miami by Coterie, a three-day fashion wholesale event geared to the resortwear category, will take place July 16 through July 18 at the Eden Roc Hotel in Miami Beach.

More than 80 international and domestic brands are confirmed for the upcoming event, including Gapaz Beachwear, Lily Franco, Nay Sunset Wear, Oasis, Sabine Arias, Apaya and Cruise.

Among the retailers that are expected to attend are those from Saks Fifth Avenue, Bloomingdale’s, Bergdorf Goodman, Goop, Revolve, and the Ritz Carlton, among others.

“The swim and resortwear category is such a vibrant segment within fashion, and Destination: Miami is where the next must-have styles, prints, materials and accessories are introduced before reaching the consumer market,” said Kelly Helfman, president of Informa Markets Fashion. “In addition to the show floor, we designed the event experience to reflect the industry’s balance between work life and wellness — we’re excited to introduce daily yoga classes, face fitness, and self-case sessions, among many other experiential activities designed to complement our industry’s personality and inspire creativity.

Various wellness activities are scheduled to take place, such as daily morning yoga in the Spa Garden from 8 to 8:30 a.m., a full spiritual makeover from Nicole Rose of The Manifest Mindset, face fitness by celebrity esthetician Lana Marr, and an aura photography reading.