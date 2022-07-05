ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Destination: Miami by Coterie Will Feature 80 Brands

By Lisa Lockwood
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZTkyr_0gVdU4KC00
Destination: Miami by Coterie takes place at the Eden Roc Hotel. courtesy shot.

Destination: Miami by Coterie, a three-day fashion wholesale event geared to the resortwear category, will take place July 16 through July 18 at the Eden Roc Hotel in Miami Beach.

More than 80 international and domestic brands are confirmed for the upcoming event, including Gapaz Beachwear, Lily Franco, Nay Sunset Wear, Oasis, Sabine Arias, Apaya and Cruise.

Among the retailers that are expected to attend are those from Saks Fifth Avenue, Bloomingdale’s, Bergdorf Goodman, Goop, Revolve, and the Ritz Carlton, among others.

“The swim and resortwear category is such a vibrant segment within fashion, and Destination: Miami is where the next must-have styles, prints, materials and accessories are introduced before reaching the consumer market,” said Kelly Helfman, president of Informa Markets Fashion. “In addition to the show floor, we designed the event experience to reflect the industry’s balance between work life and wellness — we’re excited to introduce daily yoga classes, face fitness, and self-case sessions, among many other experiential activities designed to complement our industry’s personality and inspire creativity.

Various wellness activities are scheduled to take place, such as daily morning yoga in the Spa Garden from 8 to 8:30 a.m., a full spiritual makeover from Nicole Rose of The Manifest Mindset, face fitness by celebrity esthetician Lana Marr, and an aura photography reading.

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
City
Miami Beach, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Miami, FL
Lifestyle
Miami Beach, FL
Lifestyle
City
Bloomingdale, FL
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Basel Miami#Art Market#Apaya#Saks Fifth Avenue#Informa Markets Fashion
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WWD

WWD

32K+
Followers
24K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy