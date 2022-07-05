ESPN trolls Red Sox with Derek Jeter documentary billboard outside Fenway Park

Derek Jeter is back at Fenway Park. Sorta.

With a seven-part documentary on the Hall of Fame Yankees shortstop set to premiere later this month, ESPN decided to promote “The Captain” with a giant billboard outside Fenway Park in a move that is essentially trolling Red Sox fans.

Red Sox fans, who were tortured by Jeter over the years (although managed to break their curse against him and the Yankees in 2004), will have to see his face now as they make their way to the ballpark.

Although, Jeter did not have quite the best success playing at Fenway. He hit.266/.326/.374 with a .700 OPS — the lowest of any park in which he played at least 50 career games in. The final of his career was a single at Fenway Park, though.

The Red Sox also have a Jeter of their own now — 23-year-old prospect Jeter Downs was named after the Yankees legend, prompting fans to chant “Let’s go Jeter” when he made his debut two weeks ago.

He’s probably the only Jeter Red Sox fans will want to watch, but that shouldn’t stand in the way of a good troll.

