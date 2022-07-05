ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaitlin Armstrong is brought back to Austin to face murder charges for ‘killing rival in love triangle’

By Israel Salas-Rodriguez
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fH3Bb_0gVdT9m200

THE yoga instructor accused of killing her rival in a love triangle spat has arrived back in Austin where she is facing murder charges.

Kaitlin Armstrong, 34, arrived at the Travis County Jail in Texas on Tuesday afternoon and has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of cycling star Anna Moriah Wilson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OH7Ri_0gVdT9m200
Kaitlin Armstrong has reportedly been charged with first-degree murder Credit: Harris County Sheriff's Office
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RfpNI_0gVdT9m200
Armstrong was arrested by police in Costa Rica last week Credit: The Mega Agency
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KoUy5_0gVdT9m200
The yoga instructor was extradited to the US following her arrest

Armstrong was also charged with a misdemeanor theft charge.

The fugitive arrived at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston on Saturday after being arrested by US Marshals in Costa Rica last week.

Dramatic footage captured the moment cops hauled Armstrong, who previously had ginger hair, through George Bush International Airport.

It’s thought Armstrong cut her locks and disguised herself while on the run in the Central American country.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ptQqZ_0gVdT9m200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iZF4M_0gVdT9m200

Deputy US Marshal Brendan Filla revealed she had “significantly changed her appearance”, Velo News reported.

Filla said that Armstrong’s hair was cut to about "shoulder-length" and revealed that he was told she was wearing a bandage.

Zachary Paulsen, who reportedly witnessed Armstrong’s arrest, claimed two passports were found in a locker.

Paulsen told Inside Edition that there was a cosmetic surgery receipt totaling $6,350.

He claimed that Armstrong “had blood in her nostrils”.

Armstrong was whisked through the terminal in Houston before being bundled into the back of a cop car.

The 34-year-old was arrested at a hostel on Santa Teresa Beach in Provincia de Puntarenas on June 29.

Wilson was found dead on May 11, and Austin Police issued a murder warrant for Armstrong on May 19.

Officials believe her time on the run first began when she flew from Austin to Houston on May 14 before boarding a flight to Newark, New Jersey.

Cops believe she used a fake passport to board a flight from Newark to San José on May 18.

Armstrong is believed to have sold her car in Texas for more than $12,000 – just a day before she departed Austin.

Wilson was found dead while she was attending a cycling contest in Austin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2llz2d_0gVdT9m200
Colin Strickland pictured at his residence in Austin, Texas Credit: MEGA for The US Sun
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yIcAc_0gVdT9m200
Kaitlin Armstrong is accused of fatally shooting professional cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson on May 11 in Austin Credit: The Mega Agency

'COVERED IN BLOOD'

She was found “lying on the bathroom floor covered in blood,” according to the affidavit.

There were multiple fired cartridge cases on the floor near her body, but a firearm wasn’t immediately found.

Armstrong is believed to have allegedly shot Wilson multiple times in a jealous rage.

According to Wilson's friend, Caitlin Cash, the athlete had said she planned on going swimming with fellow cyclist Colin Strickland, 35.

The two allegedly had a brief fling last year after Strickland’s relationship with Armstrong had been on a break.

They reportedly remained friends after this relationship ended and still spent time with one another.

Police believe that she snapped after learning about her boyfriend’s secret tryst with Wilson.

Cops said Strickland told Armstrong he was going out to deliver flowers, but his phone battery had died, so he would be unable to contact her.

But he was actually taking a dip with Wilson at the Deep Eddy pool - which police believe motivated Armstrong to pursue deadly revenge.

Strickland had walked his former lover back to the house – shortly before Armstrong’s black 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee was seen stalking the street.

It is thought she may have discovered the duo's location after reportedly finding Wilson's public account on the Strava fitness app.

Moments after an SUV was picked up on a Ring camera, Wilson's friend returned home to find her shot dead in a pool of blood.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3orMtW_0gVdT9m200https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wmjnT_0gVdT9m200

Wilson sustained multiple gunshot wounds and investigators concluded she had been struck several times with a 9mm round.

Armstrong then returned home to Strickland and was apprehended by cops - before vanishing.

