Michael Jordan to Grace ’NBA 2K’ Cover for Fourth Time

By Thomas Neumann
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

The popular NBA 2K video game franchise is reaching back in time to feature one of the sport’s all-time greats on its next cover.

Hall of Famer Michael Jordan has been selected as the cover athlete for NBA 2K23, marking the fourth time that the six-time league champion has adorned the game’s cover. NBA 2K23 is the 23rd edition of the franchise, and so perhaps it’s fitting that a famous No. 23 would grace its cover.

The video trailer for this year’s edition features a dazzling array of 2K footage as well as actual highlights from Jordan’s career.

Allen Iverson was the cover athlete for the first five editions of the franchise, beginning in 1999 with the original NBA2K. Jordan previously appeared on the cover of 2K11, 2K12 and 2K16. Mavericks star Luka Dončić graced the cover of last year’s installment, 2K22.

You can watch the full video trailer for NBA 2K23 below.

