Your weekly horoscope, July 6-12

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Your focus and attention may shift this week thanks to your planet, Mars, moving from your sign and into Taurus. Everyone is talking about inflation right now, so Mars may encourage you to take a good look at your cash flow and expenditure and make any necessary adjustments. Keep in mind that Mars encourages confidence too, so asking for a raise, stoking secondary sources of income or developing a side project are all viable options too!

Leo

July 21 – August 20

Every two-years, decisive Mars enters your career zone. This can help you make important career moves such as stepping up into a leadership role or going for a promotion. This year, things have the potential to be more change- inducing than usual. If you’ve ever wanted to work for yourself or be less location dependent, the next six weeks may usher in a period that what you thought was only a dream, could become a reality.

Sagittarius

November 21 – December 20

Mars in Taurus will set a punishing pace over the next six weeks. It could be all those mundane tasks that you do each day that need to get done, but are thankless nonetheless. As you go through your daily grind, don’t neglect the little things that keep you running like a well-oiled machine. Just because life is demanding more from you now doesn’t mean you too have to lower your standards for what you know is good for you.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Mars arrives in your sign this week for the first time in two years. As a planet of energy and mojo, you’ll be able to focus on some of your personal goals, which may include health, fitness and vitality. Until late August, you’re encouraged to take on a “me – first” approach. Carve out some time for yourself to develop personal goals, pet projects or whatever really matters to you. Reflect on the last two years and set your sights upon what you can achieve over the next two!

Virgo

August 21 – September 20

Do your friends inspire you? Do you feel as though they are your biggest fans? Does the company you keep infuse you with a sense of meaning and purpose? These might be some of the questions on the cosmic agenda for you over the next little while. When it comes to grand plans and visions, often two heads are better than one. While at the same time, fools never differ. You’re about to discover the difference. Remember you’re the rational one – and that might be your best bet now.

Capricorn

December 21 – January 21

When I look at your stars, I’m reminded of that song from a long time ago – Pour Some Sugar On Me. Maybe it’s some spice you’d prefer? With Mars in your house of fun, it’s high time you let loose and enjoy yourself a little more. Maybe you’d like more romance? Perhaps you want more time for sport or creative activities. Whatever it is, take affirmative action towards what you need, be it sweet or spicy.

Gemini

May 21 – June 20

Money is a hot topic for many people right now and for you, as Mercury enters Cancer, your attention may turn to your cash flow too. Security is important to you so you might look for ways to stash some cash for a rainy day or look for ways to stabilize your cash flow if it’s variable. And intentions you set around last week’s New Moon may start to come to fruition as you make some money-related choices this week.

Libra

September 21 – October 20

In life, sometimes we make choices based on desire while at other times, we have to make them by necessity. Right now, you’re in the crossfire between what you want to do versus what you need to do. This may involve money, debt or your cash share in partnership. Whatever choices are on your cosmic plate right now, avoid rushing into anything before you feel good and ready to make a move. Get more information if you need to.

Aquarius

January 21 – February 20

The pace of life is so busy nowadays and time goes by so fast. That said, the next several weeks encourage you to focus on the foundation of your life. This may include home, family and your domestic scene. Mars in Taurus may help you in setting new goals for your private life over the next two years. What’s important and what’s not may be a huge question, especially if work is demanding more from you than you’d rather give.

Cancer

June 21 – July 20

Making personal choices is highlighted as thinking planet, Mercury, enters your sign. You might opt to make some adjustments to your habits or attitudes or make changes that better reflect what you want to do, be and have. An important part of the equation involves the company you keep. Be openminded if someone new, interestig or different enters your sphere. They might pave the way for exciting opportunities. New social alliances might be just the change you need.

Scorpio

October 21 – November 20

Your relationship sector is lit up like a Christmas tree right now, thanks to Mars making its first appearance in two years. For sure, relationships have been tricky territory for a while now, and with your patron planet in the mix, you might discover what it is you really want — or don’t want. When it comes to other people, you’re tired of the drama. If someone’s just kicking your tires, kick them to the curb. If they’re not, things could look hopeful!

Pisces

February 21 – March 20

While only a brief two-week visit, Mercury now in Cancer may prompt you to have a bit more fun! This could involve more time spent with loved ones and generally doing more of what you enjoy. Before these two weeks slip by, put in the diary some Zoom call catch-ups, coffee dates or whatever else it is you’d like to indulge in for a little while. If you’d prefer to keep a low profile, that is totally OK too!

