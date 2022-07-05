GuideLink Center to remain closed until Wednesday after assault incident

(Iowa City, IA) — Iowa City police are now releasing details about Tuesday’s arrest of a man they say planted two bombs and threatened to kill himself and others. Multiple broadcast reports say incendiary devices were found at the Guide-Link Center, which provides mental health services, and at the College of Public Health building on the University of Iowa campus. Police took 23-year-old Nezzy Conway of Iowa City into custody at Guide-Link, where they say he’d assaulted officers and staff with a machete. A bomb squad from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office removed the two explosives. Conway is jailed and faces a list of charges, including terrorism.

