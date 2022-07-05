ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

GuideLink Center to remain closed until Wednesday after assault incident

By News Desk
iowa.media
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe GuideLink Center in Iowa City will remain closed until Wednesday morning after an assault incident this afternoon. According to a release from the Johnson County...

www.iowa.media

iowa.media

Iowa City man arrested for assault twice in two days

An Iowa City man has arrested for assault twice in two days this week. Police say the first incident occurred the 4th of July at 11:22 am. 57-year-old David Snyder of Cross Park Avenue is reportedly seen on video at his apartment complex grabbing the male victim’s head and banging it against a door. Later in the day, Snyder allegedly approached the same victim and tried to get the victim to fight him by yelling and swearing at him.
IOWA CITY, IA
iheart.com

Cedar Rapids Teen Accused Of Killing Parents Has A Court Date

(Cedar Rapids, Iowa) -- A Cedar Rapids teen accused of killing his parents has a court date set. Orton is charged with two counts of murder for killing his mother, 41-year-old Misty Scott Slade, and his father 42-year-old Casey Orton on October 14th, 2021. Police officers arrived at the home,...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
ourquadcities.com

Heavy police presence at Riverdale home

There is a heavy police presence in Riverdale, as the Bettendorf Police Department and Scott County Sheriff deputies are in the 1000 block of Fenno Drive near the intersection of Valley Drive and Fenno Road, surrounding a house. One person has been reported in custody. At this time, we do...
RIVERDALE, IA
Iowa City, IA
Iowa City, IA
Radio Iowa

Iowa City man facing several charges including terrorism

Iowa City police are now releasing details about Tuesday’s arrest of a man they say planted two bombs and threatened to kill himself and others. Multiple broadcast reports say incendiary devices were found at the GuideLink Center, which provides mental health services, and at the College of Public Health building on the University of Iowa campus.
IOWA CITY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa City Man Threatens To Kill Self, Others With Homemade Bombs, Machete

(Iowa City, IA) — Iowa City police are now releasing details about Tuesday’s arrest of a man they say planted two bombs and threatened to kill himself and others. Multiple broadcast reports say incendiary devices were found at the Guide-Link Center, which provides mental health services, and at the College of Public Health building on the University of Iowa campus. Police took 23-year-old Nezzy Conway of Iowa City into custody at Guide-Link, where they say he’d assaulted officers and staff with a machete. A bomb squad from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office removed the two explosives. Conway is jailed and faces a list of charges, including terrorism.
IOWA CITY, IA
iowa.media

Coralville Police announce funeral arrangements for officer who died on duty Sunday

The Coralville Police Department has announced funeral arrangements for Sergeant John Williams, who died due to a medical incident while on duty Sunday. Visitation services will be held Sunday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Funeral services are scheduled to take place Monday at 10:00 a.m. Both events will take place at Grace Community Church located at 2707 Dubuque Street NE in North Liberty.
CORALVILLE, IA
iheart.com

No One Injured in Cedar Rapids Garage Fire

(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- No one is injured after a garage fire in Cedar Rapids Thursday night. The Cedar Rapids Fire Department says firefighters responded to reports of the fire around 11:30pm Thursday. The Fire Department says the roof of the garage was on fire, and the fire was quickly extinguished. There was no damage to the home.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Police respond to shots fired incident Iowa City

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Saturday at 8:34 pm, Iowa City Police responded to a report of multiple shots fired on Shamrock Place. Crews on scene found one adult man was hit by gunfire and taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Officers found evidence of shots fired from multiple weapons.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCCI.com

Body of missing Iowa woman found

LOCKRIDGE, Iowa — On Tuesday afternoon, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office received a call for a missing person in Lockridge, according to a news release. A search party consisting of members of the Lockridge Fire Department, CARE Ambulance and citizens was able to locate the body of Doris Dian Crocker that evening.
LOCKRIDGE, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids woman arrested on over 25 charges including forgery, identity theft, and money laundering

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On July 5th, Cedar Rapids Police arrested a woman on a plethora of theft-related charges. Police say an investigation into 44-year-old Jennifer Lynn Smith began in November 2021 when authorities were notified by an outside agency that a victim’s identity was used with the intent to defraud. Officials say Smith is alleged to have assumed the identities of multiple people from around the county.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
iowa.media

Iowa City man accused in forgery case

An Iowa City man wanted after a forgery incident in November has been taken into custody. According to the criminal complaint, the victim was approached by 23-year-old Eric Flowers of Davis Street, who told her that he needed to cash some checks but not having his own bank account to do so. Flowers allegedly offered the woman some money if she would help him.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

Iowa man arrested on warrant stemming from April reckless driving incident

A Ladora Iowa man has been taken into custody on warrants stemming from a reckless driving incident in Iowa City this past April. According to the criminal complaint, 58-year-old Tracy Ayers was observed driving in a reckless manner while trying to avoid law enforcement at around 4:30 on April 5th. He allegedly drove on a sidewalk between residential buildings on Gilbert Street before popping a tire. Ayers then reportedly fled on foot.
IOWA CITY, IA
prestontimesonline.com

Clinton County Sheriff’s Office Welcomes Three New Deputies

Today we welcomed our three newest deputies- Brad Drews, Kennie Sparks and Robyn Carter to the CCSO!. Deputy Drews comes to the Sheriff’s Office with 4 years of law enforcement experience with the Camanche Police Department and 2 years prior as a Civilian Correctional Office and Reserve Deputy with the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
CLINTON COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

3-year-old Iowa boy dies following shooting

CORALVILLE, Iowa — A three-year-old boy wounded during a shooting at a Coralville apartment complex over the weekend has died. The shooting happened around 12:19 Sunday afternoon in the 900 block of Boston Way, according to the Iowa Department of Public Safety. When first responders arrived on the scene, they found three-year-old Damaria Sanders suffering […]
CORALVILLE, IA

