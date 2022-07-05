A house that looks like a steamboat? Custom-built home lists for $375K in Pennsylvania

Exterior Screen grab from Zillow/Bright MLS

A bizarre, yet strikingly original, house has landed on the market in Duncannon, Pennsylvania, for $375,000 and it’s bringing out all the puns from fans of a popular social media real estate page.

Exterior Screen grab from Zillow/Bright MLS

“Looking for that something unique? Look no further than this custom, one owner home, built to look like a steamboat!” the listing on Zillow.com says. And that’s exactly what the three-bedroom, three-bathroom residence looks like: a beached boat.

Interior Screen grab from Zillow/Bright MLS

While the exterior has that “ship out of water” feel, the spacious, 4,128-square-foot interior – with its pastel shaded walls – carries its own energy.

Interior Screen grab from Zillow/Bright MLS

Features of the home include:

Fireplace Screen grab from Zillow/Bright MLS

Two kitchens

Open family room

Walk-in pantry

Office

Formal dining room

Private third floor area

Unfinished basement

Two-car garage

Balconies

Views

Kitchen Screen grab from Zillow/Bright MLS

But it’s the distinctive outside that seemed to capture the attention of fans of Facebook’s Zillow Gone Wild, who brought the jokes and puns.

Bedroom Screen grab from Zillow/Bright MLS

“This would be an easy ‘spruce up’ new paint, new flooring, some upgraded counter tops, bathroom needs a big redo, but I think this could be much better inside,” one person said. “Then I could stand on my deck in my hoopskirt w my mint julep and overlook my 13 acres.”

Bedroom Screen grab from Zillow/Bright MLS

“The steamboat beached itself,” another joked.

Bathroom Screen grab from Zillow/Bright MLS

“For such a funky outside kinda expected a more exciting inside,” someone observed.

Bedroom Screen grab from Zillow/Bright MLS

“Yes, I’m looking for an open floor plan, 3 BR, about 4,000 square feet, and a place where I can serenade my friends and neighbors with banjo-picking tunes from my porch,” one person joked. “Oh, and smoke stacks for my fireplaces please.”

“All of these folks suggested a remodel. If you ask me, it’s in ship-shape,” another said.

Staircase Screen grab from Zillow/Bright MLS

“I’m not a boat to like this steaming pile of ship. Water they sinking?” someone joked.

Kitchen Screen grab from Zillow/Bright MLS

“Buy this home and take a cruise to nowhere,” one person commented.

Exterior Screen grab from Zillow/Bright MLS

Duncannon is about 120 miles northwest of Philadelphia.