A house that looks like a steamboat? Custom-built home lists for $375K in Pennsylvania
A bizarre, yet strikingly original, house has landed on the market in Duncannon, Pennsylvania, for $375,000 and it’s bringing out all the puns from fans of a popular social media real estate page.
“Looking for that something unique? Look no further than this custom, one owner home, built to look like a steamboat!” the listing on Zillow.com says. And that’s exactly what the three-bedroom, three-bathroom residence looks like: a beached boat.
While the exterior has that “ship out of water” feel, the spacious, 4,128-square-foot interior – with its pastel shaded walls – carries its own energy.
Features of the home include:
- Two kitchens
- Open family room
- Walk-in pantry
- Office
- Formal dining room
- Private third floor area
- Unfinished basement
- Two-car garage
- Balconies
- Views
But it’s the distinctive outside that seemed to capture the attention of fans of Facebook’s Zillow Gone Wild, who brought the jokes and puns.
“This would be an easy ‘spruce up’ new paint, new flooring, some upgraded counter tops, bathroom needs a big redo, but I think this could be much better inside,” one person said. “Then I could stand on my deck in my hoopskirt w my mint julep and overlook my 13 acres.”
“The steamboat beached itself,” another joked.
“For such a funky outside kinda expected a more exciting inside,” someone observed.
“Yes, I’m looking for an open floor plan, 3 BR, about 4,000 square feet, and a place where I can serenade my friends and neighbors with banjo-picking tunes from my porch,” one person joked. “Oh, and smoke stacks for my fireplaces please.”
“All of these folks suggested a remodel. If you ask me, it’s in ship-shape,” another said.
“I’m not a boat to like this steaming pile of ship. Water they sinking?” someone joked.
“Buy this home and take a cruise to nowhere,” one person commented.
Duncannon is about 120 miles northwest of Philadelphia.
Comments / 4