Cumberland County, NC

Woman charged in Sharpie marker stabbing, pushing man out of moving car on I-95

 3 days ago
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Florida woman is behind bars after she allegedly stabbed a man with a Sharpie marker and then pushed him out of a moving car in Cumberland County.

According to the sheriff's office, it happened June 26 just before 4 p.m.

Arlene Mary Bonitz, 57, of Palm Harbor, Florida, was driving south on I-95 near the 64-mile marker in Godwin with a man with cognitive impairments for whom she is a caregiver.

Sheriff Ennis Wright said Bonitz apparently stabbed the man several times with a Sharpie marker and then pushed him out of her car while driving 60 mph. She then drove on for several miles on I-95 until she was involved in a single-vehicle crash.

The Highway Patrol responded to the crash.

Both the victim and Bonitz were taken to a medical center for treatment.

The man suffered a broken pelvis and had road rash on his face, hands, and legs.

Detectives arrested Bonitz on Friday, and she was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

She was given a $75,000 secured bond, and her first court appearance was Tuesday afternoon at the Cumberland County Detention Center.

