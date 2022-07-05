ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

6 new COVID-19 testing sites coming to Fairfax Co.

By Scott Gelman
WTOP
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSix new COVID-19 testing sites are coming to Fairfax County, Virginia. The county’s Health Department is partnering with Curative to offer free PCR tests at those six locations. The testing will be available at each site two days per week from 8 a.m. to...

wtop.com

alxnow.com

Arlington and Alexandria residents asked to be on the lookout for the invasive spotted lanternfly

Residents in Arlington and Alexandria can now report suspected sightings of the spotted lanternfly, an invasive insect spreading around the region. Master Gardeners of Northern Virginia has launched an online survey for people to report suspected cases of the spotted lanternfly. The organization is a volunteer group working to promote “environmentally sound gardening practices,” in partnership with Virginia Cooperative Extension, according to its website.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WTOP

Suit accusing Prince William police chief of ‘watchlist’ moving forward in DC

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. A federal judge has overruled the District of Columbia’s attempt to toss a lawsuit claiming that, at his former job, Prince William County Police Chief Peter Newsham created a “watchlist” of lawyers, activists and journalists whose requests for public records would be delayed or denied.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Va. residents encouraged to report sightings of invasive lanternflies

Arlington County and Alexandria, Virginia, residents are being encouraged to report sightings of invasive spotted lanternflies. Spotted lanternflies present a danger to a number of crops and trees in Virginia and the U.S. The reporting form, put together by the Master Gardeners of Northern Virginia, asks residents for the location...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WTOP

Bowser signs bill allowing adult DC residents to self-prescribing medical marijuana

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser signed into law Wednesday an emergency bill allowing residents 21 and older to self-prescribe medical marijuana. Effective immediately, under the new law, residents over 21 no longer need a doctor’s recommendation for a medical marijuana patient card, which was required to enter and make purchases at one of the city’s seven medical marijuana dispensaries.
WASHINGTON, DC
travelexperta.com

Top 5 Best Places to Visit in Alexandria Virginia

Alexandria is a city in the Commonwealth of Virginia in the United States. In the year 2010, the population of the place was 139,488. And in the year 2020, the population increased to 160,200. The estimated population of this city has increased to 1% annually since 2010 on an average scale. It is located along the western bank of the Potomac River. This city is about 7 miles or 11 km south of downtown Washington, D.C. As with the rest of Northern Virginia and Central Maryland, the modern city of Alexandria is influenced by the U.S. capital. Five of the most amazing places to visit in Alexandria, Virginia to get inspired for your next trip. Look at Places to Visit in Alexandria.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
alxnow.com

Neighborhood Spotlight: The Rose Hill neighborhood — rich in history

Neighborhood Spotlight is a recurring column covering both the City of Alexandria and Alexandria in Fairfax County. This monthly column is sponsored and written by the Seward Group of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty. The Rose Hill neighborhood in Alexandria is rich in history, dating back to the 18th-century. Rose...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
northernvirginiamag.com

Metro Announces New Target Date to Open Silver Line Extension

Officials have started running tests on the Silver Line, which will bring direct access to Dulles Airport and Loudoun County. Commuters may soon experience a semblance of relief from soaring gas prices by way of a long-awaited unveiling of the Metro’s Silver Line extension. Metro officials began test runs...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Man shot and killed by police in McLean identified

A man was shot and killed by the Fairfax County, Virginia, police inside a house in McLean on Thursday night. The police said officers responded to a “man in crisis” call on the 6900 block of Arbor Lane, near Wemberly Way, after 7 p.m. Police Chief Kevin Davis...
MCLEAN, VA
Wbaltv.com

Taneytown family sues homebuilder, county over problems in new house

TANEYTOWN, Md. — A Carroll County family said they expected their dream home after their house was built from the ground up, but there were problems. When the 11 News I-Team first met Ryan and Crystal Dorsey and their daughter, Natalie, they sort of lived in a bubble. Parts of the dream home they had built in Taneytown has walls and ceiling wrapped in plastic.
TANEYTOWN, MD

