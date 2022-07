Editor’s Note: This article was compiled, written and furnished to The Times-Record by the staff of The Northwest Alabamian. Lori Faye Lay, 42, of Fayette, was arrested on June 21 by the Haleyville Police Department and charged with possession of marijuana first degree, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Lay, along with four other people, including an employee of the motel, was arrested at the Imperial Inn, located on Highway 13 South in Haleyville.

HALEYVILLE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO