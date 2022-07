The next-generation 2024 GMC Acadia was once again caught testing out on public roads as a camouflage-clad prototype, giving us another look at upcoming upsized crossover. Per a GM Authority exclusive published in August of 2020, the 2024 GMC Acadia is poised to grow considerably compared to the current model, entering its third generation as an all-new full-size offering. This will return the Acadia to its original formula, as the nameplate was initially introduced for the 2007 model year as a full-size three-row crossover. The Acadia was later scaled down to a midsize offering for the second generation, which debuted for the 2017 model year, but is now poised to return to the full-size segment for the 2024 model year.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO