Douglas County, NE

DCHD: Second case of monkeypox found in Douglas County

By Zoey Muessel
 3 days ago
The Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) reported a second probable case of monkeypox on Tuesday.

The patient is a known contact to a previously confirmed case, according to the health department, and the new patient is currently isolated at home and receiving outpatient care.

The first case of monkeypox was reported in Douglas County on June 27 . The first case reported in Iowa was just last Saturday .

A contact investigation is underway to identify and inform anyone who may have been exposed, according to the health department.

DCHD also reminds the public that the risk continues to remain low, but anyone with a characteristic rash resembling monkeypox should contact their healthcare provider.

If possible, call your provider before going to the facility and inform them of your symptoms and rash.

In a statement, the health department stated the following about the condition:

"Monkeypox is spread through direct contact with an infected person’s rash, scabs, or body fluids, or through respiratory secretions during prolonged face-to-face contact. Symptoms of monkeypox resemble those of smallpox but are milder.

Monkeypox sometimes starts with a fever, headache, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, and exhaustion. The rash typically looks like pimples or blisters. The incubation period for monkeypox generally is seven to 14 days but can range from five days to three weeks.

While there is no specific treatment for monkeypox, some antivirals have been used effectively.

Some people who have had close personal contact with an infected individual may be a candidate for prophylaxis with a vaccine.

Nearly 5,000 cases of monkeypox have been reported worldwide.

In the United States, 460 cases have been reported in 32 states and territories."

For more information, please visit the Centers for Disease Control website or call the Douglas County Health Department Information Line at (402) 444-3400.

