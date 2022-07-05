ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

Oregon governor orders flags at half-staff for Illinois shooting victims

By FOX 12 Staff
kptv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon Governor Kate Brown on Tuesday ordered all flags on state-owned properties to be flown at half-staff until sunset on July 9 in honor...

www.kptv.com

Comments / 5

That Guy
3d ago

But nothing to be done about the dozens murdered every single day in Chicago? Lowering the flag is the equivalent of putting a flag filter on your Facebook profile pic thinking that you're making a difference.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oregonian

Oregon’s gun laws explained

Late on a Friday afternoon in November 1999, the mood on the Oregon Senate floor was tense. After months of negotiation, legislators were almost ready to vote on a bill to require people buying guns at gun shows to undergo criminal background checks. Eighty percent of Oregon voters supported the...
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

Boxes of gun control petitions arrive at Oregon State Capitol

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Oregonians pushing back against gun violence hit a milestone Friday. A group called “Lift Every Voice Oregon” has been gathering signatures in an effort to get a gun control measure on the November ballot. The group needed a little over 112,000 signatures. Friday they turned in more than 161,000 signatures.
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Chicago, IL
State
Oregon State
City
Oregon, IL
Salem, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Highland Park, IL
City
Salem, OR
City
Salem, IL
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
wdbr.com

Sheriff Campbell vs. Gov. Pritzker

Conflict between two governmental agencies with those who need help the most caught in the middle. Sheriffs across Illinois have long said that the State is not fulfilling its statutory obligation to provide mental health facilities to prisoners with psychiatric issues instead shifting the burden to improperly equipped local law enforcement.
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Illinois State Police director defends decision to give suspected Highland Park shooter a gun permit in 2020

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. - The director of the Illinois State Police said Wednesday there wasn’t enough evidence nearly three years ago that Robert E. Crimo III — who’s now accused of killing seven people at Highland Park’s Fourth of July parade — should have been denied a state firearm permit over a report of violent threats to his family.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Brown
ijpr.org

Rural Oregon counties are lining up against psilocybin launch

The next drug debate is coming to the ballot in a growing number of rural counties this November. On Tuesday, the Umatilla County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted to put a ban on psilocybin manufacturing and service centers on the Nov. 8 ballot. Psilocybin is the active ingredient in hallucinogenic mushrooms, and research has indicated it may be a useful drug in treating a variety of conditions, including post-traumatic stress disorder.
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Missing northern Illinois man found

MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. — A missing northern Illinois man who was seen in Lafayette County on Wednesday has been found, officials said. Ralph Stalesky, 84, left his home in McHenry County, Illinois, between noon and 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. He was seen at the South Wayne Mart gas station later in the day and left heading west. Officials said he...
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Parade#Politics State#Violent Crime#Politics Governor
KOIN 6 News

Oregon’s human composting law now in effect. Here’s what could come next

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – An Oregon law allowing a body to be turned into compost after a person dies went into effect on July 1. Oregon became the third state to legalize the practice of natural organic reduction, also known as human composting, when Gov. Kate Brown signed House Bill 2574 in June 2021. The change not only adds a new after-death option in the state, it also presents a new business opportunity.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
centraloregondaily.com

Here are the Day 3 Oregon Hidden Bottle Hunt clues; One bottle has been found

The third clues for this years 2022 Oregon Hidden Bottle Hunt were revealed Friday. And we learned that one of the six bottles has already been found. Six commemorative bottles were hidden around the state of Oregon to celebrate more than a half-century of Oregon’s Bottle Bill. Each bottle has been placed in parks and trails throughout the state.
OREGON STATE
iheart.com

Oregonians Advised To Get Naloxone

Drug overdose deaths in Oregon more than doubled between 2019 and 2021, with the increase driven largely by misuse of the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl, an Oregon Health Authority (OHA) analysis has found. Preliminary data indicate that this trend has continued in 2022. Over the last 30 months, fentanyl has...
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy