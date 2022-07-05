ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Thunder Signs First-Round Draft Picks, Chet Holmgren Ousmane Dieng and Jalen Williams

By okcthunder
NBA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOKLAHOMA CITY, July 5, 2022 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has signed forwards Chet Holmgren and Ousmane Dieng and guard Jalen Williams, it was announced today by Thunder Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti. Per team policy, terms of the agreements were not released....

www.nba.com

Yardbarker

Chet Holmgren fires back at criticism of his ex-Gonzaga teammate

Chet Holmgren has blocked eight shots through his first two Summer League games, and now he is blocking another one. The Oklahoma City Thunder big man is sparking excitement this week with his performance in Salt Lake City, showing dominance on both ends and even flashing cunning offensive moves that many did not know he had.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

