Arcadia, IA

Gerald Berg of Arcadia

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGerald Berg, 89 of Arcadia, died Monday, July 4, 2022, at St. Anthony Regional Hospital in Carroll. Mass of the Christian Burial will be...

Imelda Kerkhoff of Manning

Mass of Christian Burial for 91-year-old, Imelda Kerkhoff of Manning will be held at 10:30 am on Monday at the Sacred Heart Church in Manning with Burial to be at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Manning. Friends may call from 5 to 7 pm on Sunday at the Sacred Heart Church in Manning where there will be a Rosary at 4:30 pm by the Catholic Daughters of America. The Ohde Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Imelda is survived by her children: Marty (Debra) Kerkhoff of Manning, Keith Kerkhoff of Manilla, Mary Bertelsen of Polk City, Ron (Kim) Kerkhoff of Algona, Dan (Cheryl) Kerkhoff of Manning, Scott (Teri) Kerkhoff of Coralville; 14 grandchildren; 3 step-grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Lorena Grossman of Carroll; brother-in-laws James Greenwood of Cottage Grove, MN and Wayne Heithoff of Des Moines; and other relatives and friends.
MANNING, IA
Bonita Heuton of Carroll

Bonita Pauline Heuton, age 83, of Carroll, IA, passed away on Monday, July 4, 2022 at Accura Healthcare. Mass of the Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Friday, July 8, 2022 at the St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Carroll. Burial will be in the Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Carroll.
CARROLL, IA
David Freese of Westside

David Gordon Freese, age 87, of Westside, IA, passed away on Monday, July 4, 2022 at St. Anthony Regional Hospital. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at the United Church of Westside with Pastor Kevin Freese officiating. Burial will be in the Wheatland Cemetery.
WESTSIDE, IA
Margaret Martin of Carroll

Margaret Laverna (Bonnie) Martin, age 99, of Carroll, passed away on July 3, 2022 at the Greene County Medical Center in Jefferson, Iowa. Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at Holy Spirit Church – St. John Paul II Parish in Carroll. The Celebrant will be Fr. Kevin Richter. Music will be by Kathy Halbur and Sherry Loughran. Gift Bearers will be Jessie Sigler, Maddy Sigler, and Rylyn Sigler. Eucharistic Minister will be Cathy Lyons. Casket Bearers will be Nathan Slater, Evan Slater, Chris Lyons, Colin Lyons, Catherine Higgins, Eric Wittrock, Jessie Sigler, and Brian Ortmeier. Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Jefferson, Iowa.
CARROLL, IA
Merl Holm of Lake City

Funeral Service for Merl Holm age 22 of Lake City Iowa will be 11:00 am Saturday July 9, 2022 at the Woodlawn Christian Church in lake City, Iowa. Military Graveside rites will follow the service at the Lake City Cemetery including the Patriot Guard Motorcycle Riders, Army Nation Guard 21 Gun Salute with Taps and a Blackhawk Flyover. Visitation will be 10:00 am 1 hour prior to the service at the church. Lame & Powers Funeral Home in Lake City is assisting the family with arrangements.
LAKE CITY, IA
Des Moines woman charged with OWI following rollover accident in Guthrie County

(Guthrie Co.) A Des Moines woman was charged for Operating While Intoxicated following an accident in Guthrie County. The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office says on July 5th, at approximately 2:39 p.m., Deputies were made aware of an accident on York Avenue and 310th Street. The driver, 22-year-old Jessica Grau, told the Deputy that she was going too fast and lost control going north on the curve, rolling the 2012 Chevrolet Cruze. Jessica did not know where she was at and had slurred speech and red, bloodshot, watery eyes. The Deputy could smell a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from Jessica’s breath, and she admitted to recently drinking alcohol. A portable breath test show she had a blood alcohol content of .257.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
Local School Band Directors Request Instrument Donations As Interest In Band Grows

Band directors from local school districts are putting out a call to area musicians who are interested in passing on their instruments to the next generation. Coon Rapids-Bayard Music Director Rebecca Fiscus says interest in band at all grade levels has been climbing recently, but many schools are running short on instruments for students to play.
COON RAPIDS, IA
Divers Recover Body Of Rockwell City Man Who Drowned Monday At North Twin Lake

Authorities have recovered the body of a Rockwell City man who drowned in Calhoun County’s North Twin Lake on the Fourth of July. According to Calhoun County Sheriff Pat Riley, first responders were dispatched to Treman Park at approximately 5:14 p.m. on Monday after a caller reported that 26-year-old Pablo Arcos Alvaro had been swimming out to a buoy when he began struggling to remain above the surface. Bystanders attempted to reach Arcos Alvaro to provide aid but could not locate him after he slipped under the surface. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, Manson Police Department, Manson and Rockwell City Fire Departments, Calhoun County Conservation, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Calhoun County Emergency Medical Services, and the Buena Vista County Dive Team all responded to assist in the search. They called off the effort to recover the body at 9:30 p.m. due to darkness, but it resumed Tuesday at 6:15 a.m. with additional assistance from the Carroll and Crawford County Dive Teams and Denison Fire Department. Divers recovered Arcos Alvaro at the bottom of the lake at approximately 11:54 a.m. The body has been transported to the Office of the State Medical Examiner in Ankeny for an autopsy.
ROCKWELL CITY, IA
Treman Park At North Twin Lake Closed After Reported Drowning Monday

Treman Park on North Twin Lake in Calhoun County remains closed this (Tuesday) morning following a reported drowning on Monday evening. First responders were dispatched to the lake shortly after 5 p.m. after a caller reported a 25-year-old male swimmer had gone under and did not reemerge. A half-dozen local agencies, including the Rockwell City, Twin Lakes and Manson Fire Departments, Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa State Patrol, and Buena Vista County Emergency Management Dive Team, responded to assist in the search. They called off their efforts Monday around dusk, but the search is expected to resume Tuesday morning. Treman Park will be closed to the public until further notice while operations are underway.
CALHOUN COUNTY, IA
HOUSE EXPLOSION IN BATTLE CREEK, IOWA

AUTHORITIES ARE INVESTIGATING AN EXPLOSION AND FIRE THAT OCCURRED WEDNESDAY MORNING ON CARRIAGE AVENUE JUST NORTH OF BATTLE CREEK, IOWA. EMERGENCY UNITS FROM SEVERAL NORTHWEST IOWA COMMUNITIES WERE SENT TO THE IDA COUNTY AREA SHORTLY BEFORE 9:30 A.M. THREE PEOPLE WERE REPORTED TO BE INJURED IN THE BLAST AND FIRE.
BATTLE CREEK, IA
Seasons Center Re-Accredited By American Association Of Suicidology

The Seasons Center for Behavioral Health has again been certified to provide crisis intervention programs within their service area. Following a recent review by the American Association of Suicidology (AAS), Seasons received accreditation in more than a half-dozen required categories to continue offering much-needed suicide prevention counseling at their offices in northwest and western Iowa. Seasons President and CEO Dan Ries says, “Re-accreditation through the American Association of Suicidology is evidence of Seasons Center’s ongoing commitment to providing services that meet nationally recognized standards. We are thankful for the opportunity to work with AAS to further improve our lifesaving crisis services for our communities, including our 24-hour crisis line, crisis evaluation, and mobile crisis services.” Seasons Center operates nearly a dozen offices, including in Carroll and Storm Lake, with psychiatric and behavioral health professionals available to assist with a variety of mental health needs. Learn more at seasonscenter.org or call 1-800-242-5101.
CARROLL, IA
Military
Obituaries
Des Moines man’s body found in Raccoon River after tubing accident

VAN METER, Iowa – Police have released the name of a man who fell off his inner tube while floating on the Raccoon River Sunday, after his body was recovered Tuesday morning. Van Meter Police Chief William Daggett confirmed to WHO 13 that the body of 34-year-old Ricco Morrow, of Des Moines, was located in […]
Ghost cars causing Iowans to receive false traffic tickets

POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowan woman recently received a traffic ticket from New York City. The issue is that she said she has never driven there, WOWT reports. The NYPD said that they are dealing with thousands of "ghost cars," which are vehicles with illegal license plates. Many of those license plates are believed to be stolen.
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
Glidden Man Arrested On Motor Vehicle Burglary Charge Following Carroll Police Department Investigation

A Glidden man wanted in connection to reported motor vehicle break-ins at a local business was taken into custody Tuesday by the Carroll Police Department. According to law enforcement, 46-year-old James Don Miller was arrested in the 600 block of Burgess Avenue on a charge of third-degree burglary, an aggravated misdemeanor, following an investigation into the June 21 incident. Authorities allege Miller had entered multiple semi-tractor trailers parked outside Randy’s Diesel Repair during the early morning hours and stole at least a half-dozen oil jugs from the trucks. Miller was released after posting a $2,000 surety bond and is scheduled to appear for his next court hearing on Thursday, July 14. An aggravated misdemeanor in Iowa carries a maximum penalty of up to two years in prison and $6,250 in fines.
GLIDDEN, IA
Tactical Teams Called In To Make Arrest In Storm Lake Over The Weekend

Authorities in Storm Lake have released the details of an incident from over the weekend that led to the deployment of tactical response teams to bring a suspect into custody. At approximately 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 3, the Storm Lake Police Department responded to the 700 block of Cayuga Street following the report of an assault involving a firearm. The victim told law enforcement the suspect, identified as 31-year-old David Vang of Storm Lake, had displayed a large-caliber handgun during a dispute regarding a merchandise exchange. Law enforcement obtained a search warrant for Vang’s home in the 100 block of Hudson Street. At approximately 12:40 p.m., the Storm Lake Entry Team and Buena Vista County Tactical Team executed the search warrant and took Vang into custody without incident. Authorities recovered a handgun matching the victim’s description and corresponding ammunition. Vang was booked in the Buena Vista County jail on a charge of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor. He was released Monday after posting a $2,000 bond. His next court appearance is slated for July 13.
STORM LAKE, IA
Minburn Bike Trail restaurant may be forced to close

MINBURN, Iowa — A popular restaurant on the bike trail in Minburn may have to shut its doors. The Nineteen14 restaurant is in a lease dispute with the city. The city wants to sell the historic depot building and that's setting up a city vs restaurant battle. “It would...
MINBURN, IA
Crews search for man who went missing on Raccoon River

VAN METER, Iowa (KCCI) — Dallas County authorities are searching for a man who went underwater on the Raccoon River. At about 4:30 p.m. Sunday, rescue crews from several metro-area agencies rushed to the scene in Van Meter. Initial reports indicated that tubers were in distress. Officials told KCCI that a man in his mid-30s went underwater, and authorities have not found him as of Sunday night.
VAN METER, IA
New service with bikes that ride the rails starting in Boone

Iowans will soon be able to ride the rails on what are known as “railbikes,” which resemble steel-framed go-carts that you pedal on railroad tracks with a battery assist like electric bicycles. Mary Joy Lu is CEO of Rail Explorers which is launching service in Boone this month....
BOONE, IA
Power Outage Affecting Residents In Dallas County

Storms that rolled through Tuesday have knocked out power for numerous customers throughout Dallas County. According to the Alliant Energy outage map approximately 2,335 customers in Dallas County are currently without power with crews in route to fix the problem. The estimated restoration time is 1o p.m. according to Alliant Energy.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA

