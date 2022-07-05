ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Search underway for man who went missing in Miami

By 7 News WSVN
WSVN-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help in their search for a 20-year-old man who went missing in Miami and has been described as endangered. According to Miami-Dade Police, Alejandro Suarez left...

wsvn.com

Related
WSVN-TV

Police search for missing 50-year-old man in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Police Department’s Special Victims Unit is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 50-year-old man. According to officials, Perretta Young was last seen at Jackson Behavioral Health Center at 1695 NW Ninth Avenue, in Miami, Thursday. Young was wearing a blue shirt...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Police end search for missing 12-year-old girl in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit have located a missing 12-year-old girl in Deerfield Beach. According to police, Tavaria Stanley was locate safely in Palm Beach County. Stanley was last seen around 9:30 p.m. near the 400 block of Northwest First Terrace, Thursday.
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Police search for 96-year-old last seen in Homestead

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - The search is on for a missing elderly man. Mauro Aguero was last seen in the area of Southeast Second Street and Seventh Avenue in Homestead, Friday. The 96-year-old suffers from a number of medical conditions. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call...
HOMESTEAD, FL
WSVN-TV

BSO searching for woman missing from Lauderdale Lakes

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help to locate a 22-year-old female. According to detectives, Diamond Shania Clarke was last seen around 7:25 p.m. Wednesday, near the 3400 block of Northwest 35th Court in Lauderdale Lakes. She...
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
WSVN-TV

Authorities investigate suspicious item found in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials are checking out a suspicious item found on the shores of Pompano Beach. 7Skyforce captured images of a device or canister of unknown origin surrounded by three cones near a lifeguard station, leading to a Broward Sheriff’s Office investigation. This happened on the...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
WSB Radio

Man stole $10,700 from other passengers on flight to Miami, federal agents say

MIAMI — Federal agents have charged a man whom they said stole thousands of dollars and credit cards from other passengers while onboard a flight from Argentina to Miami. In their criminal complaint, federal agents said that after the flight, they found $10,732 in U.S. currency and 14,320 in Argentine pesos in Diego Radio’s backpack, along with two credit cards in the names of other passengers on the flight. The amounts of money found in the backpack matched the amounts reported missing from other passengers, WTVJ reported.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

All clear given after suspicious item found in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An all clear was given after officials checked out a suspicious item found on the shores of Pompano Beach. 7Skyforce captured images of a device or canister of unknown origin surrounded by three cones near a lifeguard station, leading to a Broward Sheriff’s Office investigation.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Two years later, answers sought in killing of Pompano Beach trans woman

MIAMI - Two years later, friends of Bree Black, known as Nuk to many, light off fireworks and release balloons. They are just feet from where she was shot and killed on July 3 of 2020 in Pompano Beach. "The streets were very crowded, there were a lot of fireworks going off. Definitely, over 100 people were in the area.  That's when the shooting occurred," said BSO Homicide Sgt. Bryan Tutler. Despite so many people there, celebrating in the street that holiday weekend, Sgt. Tutler said they have very few leads. "We've gotten a handful of pieces of information, not the amount you would...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Police search for woman involved in Lauderhill hit-and-run

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was struck in the street and car after car passed by him as he laid lifeless. The driver behind the hit-and-run horror could have done the right thing, but police said, instead, the driver chose to take off. Lauderhill Police are searching for the...
LAUDERHILL, FL
keysweekly.com

STOLEN FRENCH BULLDOG RETURNED FROM MIAMI TO MARATHON OWNERS

Thanks to a fast-acting collaboration between the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the Miami-Dade Police Department, a dog stolen from her home neighborhood in Marathon and taken all the way to Miami is safely back at home. On July 4, Reinier Fuentes, 33, and Lilianne Dominguez, 26, were arrested...
MARATHON, FL
WSVN-TV

FIU student in critical condition after being shot in South Miami-Dade; family urges public for information

SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The family of Ashley Rodriguez, along with the Miami-Dade Police Department, are pleading with the public for any information on who shot her. “My daughter is a 21-year-old FIU student, she goes to FIU, psychology major. She’s a good girl, hard working, very responsible. She does not deserve this,” said Sadia Rodriguez, the victim’s mother.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Man injured, animals killed in flea market fire in Miami

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Dozens of firefighters responded to a fire at the outdoor Tropicana Flea Market on Thursday near Miami-Dade County’s Allapattah area, according to News 6 partner WPLG. Residents of buildings as far as Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood and downtown Miami reported seeing the dark smoke.
MIAMI, FL

