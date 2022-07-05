ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Highland Park set tight gun limits long before parade attack

By KATHLEEN FOODY
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FI0Ol_0gVdPbLr00
Members of the FBI's Evidence Response Team Unit investigate on Central Avenue near Green Bay Road in downtown Highland Park, Ill., less than 24 hours after a gunman killed several people and wounded dozens more by firing a high-powered rifle from a rooftop onto a crowd attending Highland Park's Fourth of July parade, Tuesday morning, July 5, 2022. (Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

CHICAGO (AP) — In a state with some of the country’s toughest gun regulations and a city that bans semi-automatic weapons, Dana Gordon still feared a mass shooting could happen here.

Gordon, a Highland Park resident and an anti-gun violence activist, knew the familiar questions from victims of mass shootings across the country — how could such violence come to their school, their supermarket or movie theater, their city.

The latest act of mass violence to hit the U.S. came Monday in the northern Chicago suburb, when police said a gunman climbed to the top of a business along Highland Park’s Independence Day parade route and opened fire. Seven people died and more than 30 people were wounded.

The violence has focused attention on Highland Park’s 2013 ban on semi-automatic weapons and large-capacity magazines.

Illinois officials have long contended that legal and illegal weapons are easily purchased in surrounding states, hampering even the toughest local laws’ effectiveness. Authorities said Tuesday that the suspected gunman, a 21-year-old resident of nearby Highwood, legally purchased the rifle used in the attack in the Chicagoland area but did not say exactly where he bought it.

They also have not specified the type of weapon used, only describing it as high powered and “similar to an AR-15.”

Highland Park’s clampdown survived a legal challenge from a local pediatrician and the Illinois State Rifle Association that ended at the U.S. Supreme Court’s doorstep in 2015 when justices declined to hear the case.

Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering responded to the win, at the time arguing: “Banning assault weapons and large capacity magazines is a common sense step to reducing gun violence and protecting our children, our law enforcement and our communities from potential mass violence and grief.”

Two conservative justices — Justice Clarence Thomas, joined by Justice Antonin Scalia — said they would have heard the case and struck Highland Park’s limits.

“The overwhelming majority of citizens who own and use such rifles do so for lawful purposes, including self-defense and target shooting,” Thomas wrote.

For Gordon and other activists in Highland Park, Monday’s violent attack was a push to continue working toward national restrictions on such weapons and ammo.

Highland Park’s local and federal elected officials back gun restrictions, showing it by their presence at anti-gun violence rallies and their votes. Police were also stationed all along the parade route. But that didn’t stop the killings on Monday, Gordon said.

“People have to realize, there’s nothing that makes any community immune,” she said. “The only thing that’s going to help any of us is if we vote out legislators who refuse to do anything about guns.”

Gordon helped organize an anti-gun violence arts event in town last month following the mass shootings at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, and a school in Uvalde, Texas. Weeks later, she was fielding phone calls from friends who fled their city’s holiday parade in terror.

Gordon said since the shooting she’s received dozens of emails from friends and neighbors, expressing their shock that such violence could hit their home. She said it gives her hope that influential voices can make a change — tempered by her belief that national change is the only hope of preventing future mass shootings.

“You can’t protect people all the time,” she said. “This is a gun issue.”

The Buffalo and Uvalde killings did prompt Congress to pass the most sweeping gun violence bill in a decade. The package toughens background checks for the youngest gun buyers, keeps firearms from more domestic violence offenders and helps states put in place red flag laws that make it easier for authorities to take weapons from people adjudged to be dangerous.

But it was signed into law just days after the Supreme Court’s ruling struck down a New York law that restricted peoples’ ability to carry concealed weapons. And it didn’t include more sweeping proposals long backed by activists including an assault-style weapons ban and background checks.

“I know there’s much more work to do, and I’m never going to give up, but this is a monumental day,” President Joe Biden said after signing the bill on June 25.

Comments / 200

5th SFG Veteran
3d ago

I do not want to hear anyone talk about 'gun control' until Hunter Biden is charged with obtaining a hand gun illegally. It has been proven that he lied on his ATF form.

Reply(19)
70
JudeB
3d ago

Gun laws/restrictions only benefit criminals. The states with the strictest gun laws have the highest crimes and the most violent crimes

Reply
44
Lee Stone
3d ago

Setting rules and limits on guns only effects sane people. Until we address our broken mental health system these things will continue to happen. Be smart and stay safe. 🤔 Think

Reply(5)
25
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Car jumps curb, strikes people at Chicago restaurant patio

CHICAGO (AP) — At least five people were injured after a car jumped a curb on Chicago’s near North Side, authorities said. Several people were dining on a patio at a restaurant around 10:30 p.m. Friday when the crash occurred, the Chicago Fire Department said. A Lexus sedan tried to pass a Toyota Prius, but struck the front of the Prius and went out of control, jumping a curb and hitting the patio, police said. The driver of the Lexus fled the scene, police said. The driver of the Prius was not injured and refused medical attention.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
State
Texas State
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
State
Illinois State
City
Highwood, IL
City
Buffalo, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Highland Park, IL
The Associated Press

8-year-old paralyzed in parade attack awake, asking for twin

An 8-year-old boy whose spine was severed in the shooting at a Fourth of July Parade is conscious for the first time since the attack and asking to see his twin brother, his family said Friday. Doctors don’t think Cooper Roberts suffered any brain damage from the bullets that hit his chest, the family announced in a statement Friday that confirmed he is paralyzed from the waist down. The boy was removed from the ventilator. He is in serious condition and is in a great deal of pain, but improving. He and his twin brother, Luke, loved the Fourth of July parade in their Chicago suburb.
CHICAGO, IL
YourErie

These are the victims of the Highland Park parade shooting

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Seven people were killed and at least 30 others wounded after a 21-year-old man opened fire on an Independence Day parade in Highland Park on Monday morning. The attack happened around 10:10 a.m. after shots were fired near Central Avenue and 2nd Street. At a news conference, Lake County Major Crime Task […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Clarence Thomas
Person
Antonin Scalia
1470 WMBD

Brookfield Zoo placed on lockdown

CHICAGO, Ill. (FOX News) — A zoo about 30 miles from Highland Park, Illinois was forced to go into lockdown on Tuesday, after getting word of a potential threat. Police said a woman called a crisis intervention line, and said she wanted to harm visitors at the Brookfield Zoo and herself on the zoo grounds.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Shooting#Gun Violence#Parade
CBS Chicago

Pritzker response to NRA's mass shooting tweet: "Leave us the hell alone"

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Gov. JB Pritzker had a very direct message to the National Rifle Association -- Leave us the hell alone.That message came in a response to an NRA tweet that said, "Since 1950, 94% of mass public shootings occurred in gun-free zones."The Illinois governor retweeted it with a comment saying, "And 100% of mass public shootings happen with guns. As governor, on behalf of the people of Illinois, leave us the hell alone."
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wbiw.com

Husband and wife pulled from Lake Michigan

MICHIGAN CITY – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating after a husband and wife were pulled from the water at Washington Park Beach yesterday. At approximately 6:45 p.m., emergency personnel was dispatched regarding two swimmers in deep water in the beach area of Lake Michigan who began to struggle against the current and went below the surface.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

982K+
Followers
471K+
Post
445M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy