ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Wimbledon quarterfinalist Nick Kyrgios summoned to court for allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend

By CNN
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ur1om_0gVdP82900
Rob Newell/ CameraSport via Getty Images

(CNN) — Tennis star Nick Kyrgios is due to face court next month in the Australian capital of Canberra after allegedly assaulting his former girlfriend late last year, according to Australian news reports.

When asked about the court appearance on Tuesday, Australian police told CNN: “ACT Policing can confirm a 27-year-old Watson man is scheduled to face the ACT Magistrates court on the 2nd of August in relation to one charge of common assault following an incident in December 2021.”

Barrister Jason Moffett, who is reportedly representing Kyrgios, told The Canberra Times, which first reported the news, that he had been briefed on the matter, which was “in the context of a domestic relationship.” Moffett said his client is aware of the charge.

“The nature of the allegation is serious, and Mr. Kyrgios takes the allegation very seriously,” Moffett told The Canberra Times.

“Given the matter is before the court … he doesn’t have a comment at this stage, but in the fullness of time, we’ll issue a media release,” Moffett added.

Amid reports that Kyrgios had been officially charged, Kyrgios’ legal representation clarified in a statement sent to CNN: “At the present time, the allegations are not considered as fact by the Court, and Mr Kyrgios is not considered charged with an offence until the First Appearance.

“Until the Court formally accepts the Prosecution will be proceeding with a charge, and that the charge before the Court is to be applied to the person summoned to appear, it may be misleading to the public to describe the Summons in any other manner than a formal direction to appear to face allegations, the precise nature of which is neither certain at this moment nor confirmed by either the Prosecution or Mr Kyrgios.”

Kyrgios, who is due to play Chile’s Cristian Garín on Wednesday at Wimbledon, has reached his first grand slam quarterfinal in seven years.

“We have been made aware of legal proceedings involving Nick Kyrgios in Australia, and as they are ongoing, we are not in a position to offer a comment,” an All England Club spokesperson said in a statement sent to CNN, adding that Kyrgios remains scheduled for his quarter-final match on Wednesday.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wimbledon#Australian#Cnn#The Canberra Times#Court
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
25K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy