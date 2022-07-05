Wimbledon quarterfinalist Nick Kyrgios summoned to court for allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend

Rob Newell/ CameraSport via Getty Images

(CNN) — Tennis star Nick Kyrgios is due to face court next month in the Australian capital of Canberra after allegedly assaulting his former girlfriend late last year, according to Australian news reports.

When asked about the court appearance on Tuesday, Australian police told CNN: “ACT Policing can confirm a 27-year-old Watson man is scheduled to face the ACT Magistrates court on the 2nd of August in relation to one charge of common assault following an incident in December 2021.”

Barrister Jason Moffett, who is reportedly representing Kyrgios, told The Canberra Times, which first reported the news, that he had been briefed on the matter, which was “in the context of a domestic relationship.” Moffett said his client is aware of the charge.

“The nature of the allegation is serious, and Mr. Kyrgios takes the allegation very seriously,” Moffett told The Canberra Times.

“Given the matter is before the court … he doesn’t have a comment at this stage, but in the fullness of time, we’ll issue a media release,” Moffett added.

Amid reports that Kyrgios had been officially charged, Kyrgios’ legal representation clarified in a statement sent to CNN: “At the present time, the allegations are not considered as fact by the Court, and Mr Kyrgios is not considered charged with an offence until the First Appearance.

“Until the Court formally accepts the Prosecution will be proceeding with a charge, and that the charge before the Court is to be applied to the person summoned to appear, it may be misleading to the public to describe the Summons in any other manner than a formal direction to appear to face allegations, the precise nature of which is neither certain at this moment nor confirmed by either the Prosecution or Mr Kyrgios.”

Kyrgios, who is due to play Chile’s Cristian Garín on Wednesday at Wimbledon, has reached his first grand slam quarterfinal in seven years.

“We have been made aware of legal proceedings involving Nick Kyrgios in Australia, and as they are ongoing, we are not in a position to offer a comment,” an All England Club spokesperson said in a statement sent to CNN, adding that Kyrgios remains scheduled for his quarter-final match on Wednesday.

