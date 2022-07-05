ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Two arrested after Detroit police find dead body in trunk during traffic stop

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 2 days ago
DETROIT — Police officers conducting surveillance for a drug investigation found themselves on a different case after finding a dead body during a traffic stop.

The Detroit Police Department told WXYZ that undercover officers made the decision to stop a vehicle leaving a home they were watching as part of a narcotics investigation. Officers told WJBK that the vehicle had expired tags and no insurance.

Because the vehicle was unregistered, officers needed to have the car towed, which was when they found the body, WJBK reported.

“This cannot be normalized, and we cannot accept something like this in our neighborhoods,” Pastor Maurice Hardwick, a community activist, told WXYZ.

Officers arrested both the driver and a passenger in the vehicle and told WXYZ that the passenger tried to run from officers before they were arrested.

The victim in the car’s trunk has not been identified, and officers told WJBK that the body showed no obvious signs of trauma.

