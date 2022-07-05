ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Kevin Owens Explains Why His New WWE T-Shirt Features A Panda

By Ben Kerin
411mania.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE Shop recently released a new Kevin Owens t-shirt featuring a panda wearing a Fight Owens Fight shirt. The shirt has drawn much attention with many of Owens’ fans...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

Related
411mania.com

Hall’s AEW Rampage Review – 7.8.22

We’re in for a pretty stacked show this week with Konosuke Takeshita vs. Eddie Kingston and some Ring Of Honor stars, including World Champion Jonathan Gresham, getting their TV time. Throw in Orange Cassidy vs. Tony Nese for Swerve Strickland’s AEW contract, because reasons, and let’s get to it.
ROCHESTER, NY
411mania.com

Update On Status of Sasha Banks and Naomi On WWE Roster

PWInsider reports that Sasha Banks and Naomi have been removed from the internal roster in WWE during the last 24 hours. WWE has not confirmed that the two have been released in the company, but until now they were included on the internal list of talent. There have also been...
WWE
411mania.com

Kofi Kingston Says Big E. Is ‘Doing Really Good’ While Recovering From Broken Neck

Kofi Kingston has provided an update on his New Day brother Big E. as the latter star recovers from his broken neck. Kingston gave an update on Big E. during a conversation with WWE Deutschland on Instagram, noting that E. is doing “really, really good” as he recovers from the broken neck he suffered during a match on the March 11th episode of WWE Smackdown.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Owens
411mania.com

The Legion of Pain Didn’t Like How Vince McMahon Changed Their WWE Act

In an interview with Wrestlezone (via Wrestling Inc), The Legion of Pain spoke about how their act was changed during their time in WWE as the Authors of Pain. Neither Gzim Selmani nor Sunny Dhinsa approved of the changes made when they went to the main roster, including the removal of Paul Ellering as their manager. Here are highlights:
WWE
411mania.com

Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 7.08.22

Hello everyone, it’s another Friday evening and here we are for WWE Smackdown. Tonight Undisputed WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns will be on hand, so we should get at least one quality segment out of this episode, as it’s time to start building to his umpteenth match with Brock Lesnar when Lesnar challenges for the uWu title at SummerSlam in a Last Man standing match. At Money in the Bank Liv Morgan continued the rich tradition of women cashing in the briefcase in less than 48 hours when she took the title from Ronda Rousey after Ronda bested Natalya, Morgan is now back on Smackdown and her reign will attempt to get underway. There’s a decent chance the Street Profits show up to harass the Usos as that feud hardly seems done after their MITB match, Theory might show up and talk about his briefcase, Intercontinental champion Gunther is looking for his next challenger, and Maximum Male Models is set for another segment. Let’s hope this one goes off better than last weeks, because the debut of MMM was less than inspiring. Anyway that’s the preamble, let’s get to the action.
WWE
411mania.com

Main Event Revealed For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling

The main event for tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling has been revealed. PWInsider reports that Mia Yim vs. Deonna Purrazzo will be the headliner for tonight’s episode of the show. As noted earlier, the show will open with Mike Bailey’s X-Division Championship defense against Alan Angels. As always,...
WWE
411mania.com

Fans Will Be Allowed To Cheer At Upcoming NJPW Events

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that fans will once again be able to cheer and boo at upcoming events, something that hasn’t happened since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Events were announced for September 5 and 6 at Korakuen Hall with half capacity. The events will include cheering sections. More details will be announced later.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pandas#Combat#Wwe Shop
411mania.com

Raquel Rodriguez On Her Reaction to Liv Morgan’s Money in the Bank Cash-In, Preparing For The Match

Raquel Rodriguez did not expect to see Liv Morgan cash in her Money in the Bank shot quite so quickly, and she recently shared her reaction to Morgan’s win. Rodriguez was part of the women’s Money in the Bank match at last weekend’s PPV and talked with The Zaslow Show about preparing for the bout, being shocked by Morgan’s cashing in on Ronda Rousey to win and more. You can see a couple of highlights below:
WWE
411mania.com

What Happened After AEW Dynamite Ended

A new report has details on what went down after AEW Dynamite went off the air. PWInsider reports that Malakai Black checked on Brody King and the two were headed toward the entrance when Darby Allin and Sting came out. Allin and King had some words and Allin appeared to...
WWE
411mania.com

Note On WWE Promoting Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar as The Final Match Between The Two

WWE has been promoting the match at Summerslam between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns as the final encounter between the two. However, The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that while there has been a promotional push that this the last match between Reigns and Lesnar, not everyone believes that backstage. It’s not believed to be official because it’s possible WWE will feel it needs that combination again.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
411mania.com

New Match Announced For Next Week’s WWE NXT

WWE has announced a new match for next week’s episode of NXT. The company announced on Friday that Solo Sikoa will face Von Wagner on Tuesday’s episode. The full preview reads:. Solo Sikoa ready to go toe-to-toe with Von Wagner. Von Wagner claims it’s his world, but the...
WWE
411mania.com

Jimmy Hart on His Las Vegas Memories, Capt. Lou Albano Ribbing the Roster Over Their WWF LJN Action Figures

– On Friday, July 1, WWE Superstars and talents took part in a community service event at Three Square Food Bank in Nevada to help families in need in advance of Independence Day. WWE Hall of Famer and wrestling legend Jimmy Hart was on hand for the event to discuss his career and still working with WWE to this very day. 411mania was on hand for the event and got the chance to chat with Jimmy Hart about his illustrious career. Below are some highlights:
LAS VEGAS, NV
411mania.com

Updated Card For WWE Summerslam

WWE has an updated lineup for Summerslam following this week’s episode of Smackdown. You can check out the latest card below for the show, which takes place on July 30th from Nashville, Tennessee and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:. * Undisputed WWE Universal Title Last Man Standing...
NASHVILLE, TN
411mania.com

AEW News: Evil Uno Gives Update on Dark Order On Dynamite, Matt Hardy & Christian Cage Trade Barbs

– The Dark Order may be down a few members, but they’re not going anywhere as Evil Uno stated on AEW Dynamite. Tonight’s show saw the group come out to the ring with -1 at their side, and Uno told the fans that the group is forever and they’re here to stay. QT Marshall then came out and threatened -1, which led to Hangman Page coming down to lay the Nightmare Factor leader out:
WWE
411mania.com

Lacey Evans Turns Heel In Promo On WWE Smackdown, Attacks Aliyah

Lacey Evans is back to her evil ways, turning heel on tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. Friday’s show saw Evans, who was built up as a babyface leading into her in-ring return last month, decide that she wouldn’t be teaming with Aliyah on tonight’s show after she felt she wasn’t getting the respect she deserved from the audience. Evans demanded that she get a warmer reaction from the crowd and restarted her entrance twice, then got on the mic and demanded respect as an American hero.
WWE
411mania.com

Thunder Rosa Wants to Headline An AEW PPV, Not Sure About Idea of Title Unification

Thunder Rosa doesn’t necessarily think the AEW Women’s and TBS Titles should be unified, but she would like the women to headline an AEW PPV. Rosa, who most recently defended her AEW Women’s World Championship against Toni Storm at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, spoke with Sportsnaut for a new interview and was asked about the idea of potentially having a unification match against TBS Champion Jade Cargill.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy