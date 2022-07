MIAMI – The housing market may finally be stabilizing after going into hyperdrive shortly after the pandemic began. According to Realtor.com, listings went up, so it could take a little more to make homes stand out in the future. One way to do that is with renovations. CBS4 investigated why you may be seeing more neighbors packing up to remodel. "So, we just got the crew here, they just started today," Victor Coto said. Coto is renovating his house in Miami, he also happens to be a real estate agent. "For us this is going to be the house we live...

MIAMI, FL ・ 20 HOURS AGO