ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Jackson water distribution at Tougaloo Community Center

By Biancca Ball
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NjDEG_0gVdMkpf00

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to neighbors in need on Tuesday, July 5.

Yazoo county, city work on drainage project

Distribution will take place at the Tougaloo Community Center located at 318 Vine Street, starting at 5:30 p.m. Neighbors will be limited to one case of water per vehicle. The distribution will resume until supplies run out.

The city plans to have a distribution site available every day until the boil water notices have been lifted.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

Jackson neighbors frustrated as boil water notice hits 2-week mark

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department hosted a water distribution at Precinct 1 on July 8. Neighbors said they are frustrated now that the boil water notice hit the two-week mark. “I thought it was a neighborhood problem, but we been having problems out of the south Jackson ever since God knows when. […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Boil water notice lifted for Jackson’s well water connections

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson has lifted the precautionary boil water notice for connections served by the City of Jackson’s Maddox Road Well Water System. All well water connections, including the City of Byram and some areas of Hinds County, were affected by the notice. The boil water notice for the city’s […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson water distribution for July 9

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will distribute bottled water to neighbors in need on Saturday, July 9. The giveaway will start at 10:00 a.m. at Triumph Church & Kingdom at 5302 Queen Mary Lane. There is a limit of one case of water per vehicle. The distribution will run until supplies are gone.  […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Bottled water distribution at JPD Precinct 1

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to neighbors in need on Friday, July 8 at 2:00 p.m. The giveaway will take place at Jackson Police Department Precinct 1, located at 810 Cooper Road. There is a limit of one case of water per vehicle. The distribution will run […]
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Jackson, MS
Government
WJTV 12

Jackson mayor on city’s water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson has been under a boil water notice for two weeks. Leaders said they are working to secure more funding to repair the decaying infrastructure at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility. Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba told WJTV 12 News that he’s been in Washington D.C. this week […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson leaders provide update on water system

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson city leaders provided an update on the city’s water system on Thursday, July 7. Leaders said neighbors could start seeing improvements as early as Friday, if water tests come back positive. They also said Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba was in Washington D.C. on Friday to get funding for long term […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson homeowners seek help for White Oak Creek erosion

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Homeowners in a Jackson neighborhood want help after they said flash floods are slowly stripping away parts of their community. Hinds County Supervisors David Archie and Robert Graham met with neighbors and Councilman Ashby Foote, Ward 1, to address the promised $4 million for restoration of a northeast Jackson community.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Byram residents struggle with Jackson’s water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Byram is feeling the impact for Jackson’s on going water crisis. Mayor Richard White said his residents are getting tired of paying for Jackson services that aren’t unusable. ”I have not been contacted by anybody in Jackson and let me know,...
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bottled Water#Nexstar Media Inc
WJTV 12

National Park Service awards $9.7M to preserve HBCUs

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, July 8, the National Park Service (NPS) announced $9.7 million in grants to assist 21 preservation projects in nine states, including Mississippi, for historic structures on campuses of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).  “For more than 180 years, Historically Black Colleges and Universities have provided high-level academics, opportunities, and community for […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Architecture firm provides lunch for Jackson Police Department

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The William L. McElroy Architecture firm (M3A) in Jackson fed law enforcement officers with the Jackson Police Department (JPD) on July 7. M3A passed out lunches to officers at the firm starting at 11:00 a.m. Officials said the meals were given to the officers as a thank you for protecting the community.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Friday Fur Babies: Meet Ariel

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Every week, WJTV 12 News features an animal looking to be adopted in Mississippi. This animal is available at the Animal Rescue Fund of Mississippi (ARF) in Jackson. Ariel is an young, sweet, and outgoing dog. She weighs about 40 pounds. She is very friendly and gets along with everybody. She […]
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WJTV 12

Jackson to hold water distributions on Wednesday, Thursday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will distribute cases of botted water to neighbors in need on Wednesday, July 6 and Thursday, July 7. Beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, bottled water will be distributed at the front entrance to the Metrocenter Mall. There is a limit of one case of water per […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Gas Tank Getaways: Two Mississippi Museums

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – It’s time for another Gas Tank Getaway. This is trip that isn’t all that long in miles, but covers a lot of time. We’re previewing one of Mississippi’s most popular attractions, the Two Mississippi Museums in Jackson. That’s the Mississippi Museum of History and the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum. They share […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

City officials provide update on Jackson’s city-wide boil water notice

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - City officials provided an update on the city-wide boil water notice on Thursday, which went into effect nearly two weeks ago. Earlier this week, officials stated that the level of turbidity in the water was still not where it needed to be in order for the boil water notice to end.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson Roll-Off Dumpster Day set for July 9

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson announced the next Roll-Off Dumpster Day will be held on Saturday, July 9 from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The dumpster will be located at Metrocenter Mall in the Dillard’s parking lot. Roll-Off days will continue to be held on...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12 News recognized for homeless outreach event

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson City Council recognized WJTV on Tuesday, July 5 for our 26th Annual Founders Day Event that focused on homeless outreach. The event took place on Friday, June 27 in Jackson. Team members passed out food and necessities to those in need. “When these groups step up and they provide […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Judge rules in favor of Jackson City Council over garbage contract

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A hearing was held on Friday, July 8 in the case between the Jackson City Council and Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba over the city’s garbage contract. Retired Court of Appeals Judge Larry E. Roberts, who was appointed as the special judge in the case, sided with the Jackson City Council. […]
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

Police looking for missing Mississippi teen

Police are looking for a Mississippi teen from Warren County who is missing and may be traveling with a male from a neighboring county. The Vicksburg Police Department announced Thursday afternoon that Namyah Pugh, age 18, is missing. Pugh was last seen after midnight on Thursday. According to VPD, she...
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Sidewalks being built along County Line Road in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A project to replace sidewalks is underway along East County Line Road in Jackson. According to the Northside Sun, drivers should keep and eye out for orange barrels and be prepared to merge into one lane in place. Jackson’s interim city engineer, Robert Lee, said...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

31K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy