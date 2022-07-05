Jackson water distribution at Tougaloo Community Center

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to neighbors in need on Tuesday, July 5.

Distribution will take place at the Tougaloo Community Center located at 318 Vine Street, starting at 5:30 p.m. Neighbors will be limited to one case of water per vehicle. The distribution will resume until supplies run out.

The city plans to have a distribution site available every day until the boil water notices have been lifted.

