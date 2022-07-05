ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry the Downing Street cat ‘resigns’ in fresh blow for Boris Johnson

By Will Potter
 3 days ago
BORIS Johnson's cabinet coup has intensified - as Larry the Downing Street cat has 'resigned'.

Following Sajid Javid and Rishi Sunak out the door, the beloved No. 10 feline has appeared to reveal that he too is calling it quits over the cat-astrophic situation.

Following a series of high-profile resignations, Larry the Downing Street has shockingly announced he too is headed for the door Credit: AFP or licensors

Mr Johnson's Chancellor and Health Secretary both announced shock resignations yesterday, dealing body blows to the Prime Minister following the fallout of the Chris Pincher scandal.

After the series of resignations rocked Westminster, a parody Twitter account of the No.10 pet went viral as Larry put his paw down with his own statement.

"I can no longer, in good conscience, live with this Prime Minister" the tweet read.

"Either he goes, or I do."

The post was met with a stream of hilarious reactions from Brits supporting Downing Street's Chief Mouser.

"Stay Larry, you can be the people's Prime Minister" said one supporter.

Another responded: "You can't go Larry, you're the only one in number 10 that the people trust!"

"Larry for PM!" said a third.

The Independent

‘It was a mistake’: Boris Johnson apologises for giving Chris Pincher a government role

Boris Johnson admitted “it was a mistake” to give scandal-hit former deputy chief whip Chris Pincher a role in government and said: “I apologise for it.”His remarks come amid mounting Tory anger after No 10 confirmed the prime minister was briefed on complaints relating to Mr Pincher in 2019 while he was serving as a minister at the Foreign Office.The cabinet office minister Michael Ellis told MPs that Mr Johnson did not “immediately recall” the exchange when fresh allegations emerged about Mr Pincher’s conduct last week at the Carlton Club.But just moments after Mr Johnson’s first public remarks on...
POLITICS
BBC

Boris Johnson: People in Wales react to resignation

The views of Conservatives can divide opinion in Wales, but there seem to be many people agreeing on one point. It is time for Boris Johnson to go. After almost three years and, under huge pressure from his MPs, he has resigned as Conservative leader, and will stay as prime minister until his replacement is chosen.
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson has resigned: What next?

Boris Johnson is expected to announce his resignation later on Thursday after over 50 Tory MPs walked out from the government over his conduct.The next step is for the prime minister to give a resignation statement, which he is expected to do from a lecture on Downing Street – as is tradition.That will avoid the need for another no-confidence vote in his leadership, which was expected to take place next week once Tory MPs on the 1922 committee had changed the rules to allow it.But it will trigger a leadership race in the Conservative party that is likely to consume...
POLITICS
The Independent

Cabinet resignations: ‘End might be nigh’ for Boris Johnson, says Nicola Sturgeon

Nicola Sturgeon has said “the end might be nigh” for the Prime Minister as his premiership hangs in the balance after the resignation of two senior cabinet ministers. Rishi Sunak quit as chancellor and Sajid Javid has resigned as the UK’s health secretary on Tuesday, sparking a fresh crisis in Downing Street, after the row over scandal-hit former deputy chief whip Chris Pincher exploded.
POLITICS
The Independent

‘Game over’ for Boris Johnson as papers react to Cabinet resignations

The national mastheads paint a grim picture for the Prime Minister after Rishi Sunak quit as chancellor and Sajid Javid resigned as health secretary. “Game over”, declares the headline of The Times’ leader, which adds it “is a mistake” for the Prime Minister to continue clinging to power because he “has lost the confidence of his party and the country”.
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson quits after support from ministers and MPs collapsed

Boris Johnson is quitting as Tory leader after ministers and MPs made clear his position was untenable.He will remain as Prime Minister until a successor is in place, expected to be by the time of the Conservative Party conference in October.A No 10 source said Mr Johnson spoke to Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the Conservative 1922 Committee, to inform him of his decision.“The Prime Minister has spoken to Graham Brady and agreed to stand down in time for a new leader to be in place by the conference in October,” a No 10 source said.Prime Minister: this is not...
POLITICS
